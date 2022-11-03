SolarBotanics branches out with stylish green power tree solution

The revolutionary power and vehicle charging point solution has been developed by SolarBotanic Trees, a clean tech startup which has already received hundreds of advance orders. Collaborations with Brunel University London through its Co-Innovate enterprise programme, the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry (MTC) and the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) have been fundamental in getting the innovation to market.

Urban commercial locations such as airport car parks, sports stadia, shopping centres and exhibition venues are SolarBotanic’s first focus.

However, as one tree can generate enough energy to power a three-room house, residential and office applications are also distinct possibilities.

The tree’s dome has 3D surface area composed of nano (iPhone size) photovoltaic cells designed to capture as much light as possible throughout the seasons while its smart management and storage system can link trees to form part of a local grid or feed into the national one.

Calibration with wind speeds could also increase energy generation and beneath the canopy there are plenty of options too with space to park a car, grow shade-resistant crops or provide seating.

Founded by its now executive chairman and chemical industry expert Harry Corrigan a decade ago after a chance encounter linked him up with Brunel, SolarBotanic is the culmination of his work dedicated to decarbonisation and combatting climate change.

“Reshaping the panels without losing capacity has been a major technical challenge we’ve overcome,” he says. “We see our work as an essential part of the world’s electrified future and aim to be producing 3,000 trees a year by 2027.”

After investing £250,000 of his own funds in various iterations, three years ago the project picked up pace and, drawing on a wealth of engineering and business talent, has now reached the commercial prototype stage with construction taking place in Sheffield.