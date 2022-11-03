Sweet Moments From Kate Hudson’s Relationship With Her Kids

Kate Hudson is a highly successful actress with a wide range of talent. Though she had been acting in smaller projects before her breakout role, she truly became a star after playing Penny Late in the 2000 film Almost Famous. Since then, she made a name for herself in romantic comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars. More recently, Hudson starred in the television show Truth Be Told and in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.





Hudson is also busy raising three children. She has two sons, Ryder and Bingham, and a young daughter named Rani. Each of her children actually have different fathers, creating a very blended family for Hudson. Despite the challenge of having so many fathers in the picture, Hudson is an incredible mother. Let’s get into the sweetest moments from Kate Hudson’s Relationship with her kids.

8/8 How Many Kids Does Kate Hudson Have?

Actress Kate Hudson, best known for her role as Penny Late in the 2000 film Almost Famous, has three children. Her eldest child is 18 years old and just started college at New York University. His name is Ryder Robinson and Hudson had him with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hudson’s other children are much younger than Ryder. Her other son Bingham Bellamy is 11 years old. Rani Hudson Fujikawa recently turned four years old. Rani is named after her grandfather on her father’s side.

7/8 Who Are The Fathers Of Kate Hudson’s Kids?

Kate Hudson’s three children are all from separate relationships. Therefore, they all have different dads while sharing the same mother. Hudson was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, and together they have Ryder Robinson.

Hudson was then in a relationship with Muse front man Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares custody of son Bingham Bellamy. She told Women’s Health co-parenting has “bonded us closer—me, Matt, Elle [Evans, Bellamy’s wife], and Danny [Fujikawa, Kate’s partner]—because we have to trust that we’re protecting each other.” Hudson had her daughter Rani with Fujikawa in 2018.

6/8 Kate Hudson Brings Son Ryder To Events

Kate Hudson is a very busy woman. On top of her acting career, Hudson is also a successful businesswoman. With her busy schedule, it is hard to find time to share with her family, but she certainly makes the most of it.

Hudson has brought her son Ryder Robinson to many events over the years. Ryder shared a picture on his Instagram account in 2018 of an event he attended with his mother. His caption read “Thanks so much to everyone that came out to support my ma last night!” Fans love the support and love within the Hudson family.

5/8 Kate Hudson Family Celebrates Ryder’s High School Graduation

Milestones are important for every family, and that is no different for the Hudson household. The blended family celebrates every occasion together, including graduations. Ryder Robinson, the eldest of the Hudson children, graduated from high school earlier in 2022.

Kate Hudson shared an adorable photo of the celebration on her Instagram. The photo features all three of her children and Ryder in his cap and gown. Hudson shared sweet words with the post, including “Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life.”

4/8 Kate Hudson Shares Birthday Wishes To Son Bingham

Kate Hudson is not shy about sharing adorable photos of her children on her social media. The actress loves to share about her kids and write sweet messages for them—even if two of them are too young to have social media accounts of their own.

This was true earlier this year when Hudson posted a series of photos of son Bingham, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Hudson calls her son “Bing” and celebrates his 11th birthday in the post. Fans love that Hudson shares the sweet and the goofy sides of her children, which is evident of Bingham in the cute birthday post.

3/8 Kate Hudson And Daughter Love Spa Days

Kate Hudson truly has a special bond with her daughter. After having two boys, she certainly loves sharing girly moments with daughter Rani. The two spent a lot of time together, whether it be on vacation or mother-daughter outings in Los Angeles.

A couple of weeks ago, Hudson shared how her and Rani spend girly time together at home. Hudson loves self-care, and she is sharing that love with her daughter. The video Hudson posted shows the two of them enjoying an at-home spa day, which included Rani relaxing with an avocado mask.

2/8 Kate Hudson Plays Music With Sons

With son Ryder Robinson having graduated high school in the spring, Kate Hudson spent as much time with him as possible this summer before he went off to college. This included getting more involved with Ryder’s passion—music.

Hudson has attended Ryder’s concerts before and has a semi-studio set up in their home for Ryder to enjoy. Her other son, Bingham, also enjoys music and plays the drums. Hudson captured a sweet video of the brothers playing music together in a perfect send-off for Ryder.

1/8 Kate Hudson Misses Ryder While He’s At College

While Kate Hudson has many years to go before she is officially an empty-nester, it is never easy to send your eldest child off to college. To make matters worse for Hudson, Ryder has now moved all the way across the country to New York to attend New York University.

“I’ll have a moment where I’ll just start crying because something will just hit me that he’s not here. But he’s having a blast,” Hudson told Access Hollywood. Hudson helped Ryder with the move-in process and took him shopping for college supplies. “I’m so excited for his future.”