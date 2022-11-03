Tips to get scammed on eBay as a buyer and a seller

lurking in the shadows of markets like eBay, scammers can smell opportunities to exploit users

eBay, Vinted, Shpock, are all big sites where buyers and sellers can meet, bid, buy and transact easily. You can connect a bank account, set up automatic payment of fees and the sites have been designed to make it easy. They are classic markets in that they create a place for buyers and sellers to meet in a low friction environment to make transactions go smoothly, agreeing a price for products or services and receiving them, usually through a third party delivery service, or online if it’s something digital.

But lurking in the shadows of these markets, scammers can smell opportunities to exploit users, both buyers and sellers. So, it’s good to be aware of what they’re up to and know how to spot the signs and avoid becoming a victim. Things to look out for when you’re buying on eBay Generally, eBay tends to side with the buyer in disputes. If you’re buying you don’t have to provide much evidence to make a claim that something is wrong and eBay tends to take the buyer’s word. But there are still some ways in which, as a buyer, you can be caught in a scam. For most eBay transactions, the company provides a “money back guarantee” so if the seller doesn’t actually send you the item, or the condition is not what they stated, you can get your money refunded. However, there are several categories where the guarantee does not apply: Vehicles

Property

Digital content, including NFTs

Websites and businesses for sale

Classified ads

Services

Travel tickets or vouchers Car scams on eBay have been widely reported, with scammers asking for an upfront deposit to be paid. There are many cases where people have done this and then it turns out there is no car and the scammer has simply stolen pics from another site, disappearing as soon as the money has gone across. You might find the ‘seller’ is very enthusiastic and responsive, but starts to put pressure on to make an impulse purchase, saying they have other people interested and trying to set a very fast timetable to complete the transaction. The scammer may ask for payment in unconventional ways, for example through gift cards, or crypto currency. Alarm bells should be ringing at this point. In other cases, a car may appear, but turns out to be defective or even stolen. The lesson is obvious – never part with any money without seeing the car and its paperwork before you do anything. Don’t stray outside of eBay’s payment and communications system. READ MORE: Work scams ripping Britons off anxious about money – 4 signs your new job is a scam

Both buyers and sellers can easily be scammed on the platform by duplicitous users

Things to look out for if you’re selling on eBay Sellers generally suffer more than buyers on eBay. Scammers find it pretty easy to target sellers and to be able to do it with little fear of repercussions. One example is when a buyer offers to overpay for an item. They contact you and offer a lot more than you expected for the item. They try to pay you outside of eBay’s systems and get you to send the item. Only, once you’ve sent the item it turns out that the money didn’t actually show up. Buyers offering to pay outside of eBay for items that are in auction often happen. They may just say, “how much do you want for it” and try to settle outside of eBay. But you lose all protection by agreeing to this. Some scammers use a technique where they pay for an item, you send it, and then they claim you sent them an empty box. They open an eBay dispute, eBay forces a return and they return the empty box, and get their money back, leaving you without the item, or the money. In another scam, somebody buys something from you, but it turns out they already have the same thing, but one that is broken, for example, a mobile phone. So then they make a claim that you sent a defective or broken item, get their money back and return the broken one. To avoid this kind of scam, make a note of the IMEI number of the phone and keep photos with time stamps to prove the condition. DON’T MISS

Scams everyone should watch out for The classic scam that looks like it’s eBay or another auction site is ‘phishing’. This is where you receive an email that appears to be from, for example, eBay, but in fact it’s a trick to make you click on a link that will lead you down a path that will expose you to financial harm or con you into parting with personal data the scammers can use against you. The link in the email goes to a website that looks like a real website. You try to log in, and – too late. You’ve just handed your login details to a scammer waiting in the shadows. Keep safe in online marketplaces There are some simple steps you can take to protect yourself whether buying or selling through online marketplaces: Don’t agree to transact or communicate outside of the site you’re selling on – most will have protections that only apply if you stay inside

Be wary of too-good-to-be-true offers, whether you see something you want to buy, or you’re selling something and someone offers overpayment

Never send an item until you’re certain the money has arrived or at least held by the marketplace

Use familiar websites that you trust – always navigate to it, never click a link in an email or text

Make sure the website uses https – not just http – in the web address, so it’s secure

If an online retailer is trying to capture irrelevant information, such as your national insurance number, be suspicious

Take the time to check your statements to be sure all the transactions were yours

Create strong passwords, and consider using a password manager for extra security

Keep your computer security up to date to defeat malware fake sites might leave behind

If shopping on public WiFi, always use a VPN service to keep your data from prying hackers

Using your phone to pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay is more secure than using cards

Check the seller – do some due diligence and make sure they are who they say they are

Scambusters Mail bag – answering your scam questions I use the internet to shop almost every day but am overwhelmed by the amount of spam and junk emails I’m getting. How can I reduce the amount of unwanted emails? Use multiple email addresses: A great way to reduce the headache of unwanted and unsolicited emails from your inbox is to create a second email account that you use just when shopping online or registering for online services. That way, only an essential few companies have your primary email address, and you minimise your chances of being hacked, involved in a data breach or being the victim of identity theft. Plus, all those scam emails you receive will go straight into your second inbox. You could even set up a third email address dedicated to what you know will be spam, such as to sign up for freebies. That way you reduce your risk of being impacted by a data breach and of scammers getting your real email address.

