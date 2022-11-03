Top 30 pearls of wisdom older generation pass to younger adults

And Jean Palfreyman, 95, was very matter-of-fact when it came to career advice, saying “don’t be put off by others saying you can’t do it”.

“Keeping yourself clean” was another solid bit of advice passed on by 89-year-old Ron Hayes, while Theodosia (Theo) Howells, 97, reminded younger adults to “never give up”.

It comes as research, commissioned by Care UK, revealed the top pearls of wisdom handed down by parents and grandparents – including being kind, start saving from a young age, and don’t be in too much of a hurry to grow up.

Alison Parry, a home manager at Care UK, said: “Older people have so much to offer the younger generations, and it’s lovely to know they are willing to listen.

“Each day we hear the pearls of wisdom that residents have to share – I’ve learnt so much from them, and I know the rest of the team have too!”

Other pearls of wisdom shared by the insightful care home residents of Millers Grange, in Witney, Oxfordshire, included “avoiding trouble if you can help it”, and “keeping yourself to yourself” – cited as being the two main ingredients to living a happy life.

According to the study, as many as 89 percent have put advice they’ve been given into action throughout their everyday life, with over a third (35 percent) finding it very useful.

And it seems adults start young when it comes to taking advice on board, with 24 being the average age for doing so – although 52 percent wish they had listened to it more during their youthful years.

What’s more, 88 percent are grateful for what they’ve been told by their elders, and 56 percent will always rely on them for advice, regardless of how old they are.