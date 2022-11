TikTokers have been obsessing lately over Craig’s performance as Ghost in Modern Warfare 2. Many have pointed out one voice clip in particular that has them thirsting.

In this exchange, someone asks Ghost to remove his signature mask, to which Ghost replies “Negative.”

When asked if he’s ugly in response, Ghost retorts, “Quite the opposite.”

It’s a smooth-AF line, to be sure, and it certainly has TikTok raving.