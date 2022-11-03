Categories
Why is Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse failing?

Celia Pearce has fond, vivid memories of living a Second Life. 

The online non-game virtual world “Second Life” launched in the early 2000s attracted people, like Pearce, who were looking for, what developer Linden Labs calls, a “haven of self-expression.” 

Pearce, a professor of game design at Northeastern who has been studying non-game virtual worlds since the mid-1990s, remembers creating her digital avatar, wandering the virtual spaces and homes that others had created and interacting with people who had created entire communities in “Second Life.”

Twenty years later, Pearce says the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg’s multi-billion dollar attempt to revolutionize the concept of a virtual world, looks a lot like “Second Life”–in all the wrong ways.

Headshot of Celia Pearce
For Celia Pearce, associate professor of game design at Northeastern, the Metaverse is “flabbergasting” in how Meta has failed to learn from the past 20 years of online virtual world-building. Photo by Northeastern University

“One of the things that has really struck me about the Meta Metaverse is that it looks like the virtual worlds of the mid-90s,” Peare says. “If you can imagine it’s the Renaissance and people are doing cave paintings, that’s what’s going on here. … I find it really astonishing that these people who literally have all the money in the world cannot figure out how to evolve virtual worlds past 1995.”

And Pearce isn’t alone. Since Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s rebrand to Meta and its big bet on the Metaverse last year, Meta’s value has tanked. The company’s stock price dropped more than 70% in less than a year, with shares plummeting 23% after the company missed its earnings targets. After dropping out of the top 20 most valuable U.S. companies, Meta is now worth less than Home Depot

Instead of rethinking Meta’s future, Zuckerberg has doubled down on the Metaverse: Meta will commit billions more to Reality Labs, the division responsible for Metaverse, adding to the $15 billion already committed to the project.

Shareholders aren’t the only ones concerned. Early glimpses of the Metaverse, including Zuckerberg’s oddly low fidelity avatar, have left the public not only confused about where Meta’s money is going but concerned about the digital future.

