William and Kate show they’ll be ‘very different King and Queen’

Prince William and his wife Kate looked happy and at ease today (November 3) during their visit to Scarborough. The couple is adapting to their new royal roles as Prince and Princess of Wales, and both seemed delighted to meet the members of the public who had crowded to see them.

William and Kate are often seen as the modern face of the monarchy, and it seems the couple want to appear more “accessible” to the public.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton highlighted the Prince and Princess’ popularity on their outing today.

He said: “There is a great shot of Kate having a moment of laughter with a member of the public whilst the woman in the photo was smiling.

“The same woman also was seen talking to William and holding his hand.

READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘not pleased’ with Meghan’s ‘clingy’ behaviour