William and Kate show they’ll be ‘very different King and Queen’

Prince William and his wife Kate looked happy and at ease today (November 3) during their visit to Scarborough. The couple is adapting to their new royal roles as Prince and Princess of Wales, and both seemed delighted to meet the members of the public who had crowded to see them.
William and Kate are often seen as the modern face of the monarchy, and it seems the couple want to appear more “accessible” to the public.
Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton highlighted the Prince and Princess’ popularity on their outing today.
He said: “There is a great shot of Kate having a moment of laughter with a member of the public whilst the woman in the photo was smiling.
“The same woman also was seen talking to William and holding his hand.
“This signifies she has clearly developed confidence in who she is and what she is there to do.
“Her decision to wear a neutral toned outfit also shows Kate is conscious not to be the centre of attention, while still keeping elegant.”
Kate dressed in an all-beige ensemble today and navigated the damp grass in heels to shake hands with as many people as possible.
Dressed in a blue suit, William was pictured beaming as he spoke to members of the public and greeted children and babies.
The couple visited Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health.
Kate and William toured community hub ‘The Street’ as The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales in collaboration with Two Ridings Community Foundation announced £345,000 worth of funding they had facilitated from donors to help support young people’s mental health in Scarborough.
William described how providing services throughout the community and talking are “crucial” in dealing with the “mental health issues that many, many people face”.
At a later visit to The Rainbow Centre, William and Kate spoke to people being helped by the open-door support it provides to anyone in need in the town.
