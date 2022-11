Women’s Tennis Competes in San Diego, Los Angeles – Pepperdine University Athletics

SAN DIEGO, California – The Pepperdine women’s tennis program is in action at a pair of events this weekend as Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen are in San Diego for the ITA National Fall Championships, while Carolyn Campana and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat are playing at the Jack Kramer Invite in Rolling Hills Estates.



Results are listed below, while upcoming matches are listed when available. Thursday’s results are underlined.



TOURNAMENT CENTRAL (ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS): https://gowav.es/3WiP4il

WATCH (ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS): https://gowav.es/3E0azgZ

LIVE SCORES (ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS): https://gowav.es/3zzR3oD



TOURNAMENT CENTRAL (JACK KRAMER INVITE): https://gowav.es/3Fy0Yij

THURSDAY’S MATCHES

#6 Savannah Broadus / Janice Tjen vs. Pethybridge/Zelic (Portland) 2:45 p.m.

FRIDAY’S MATCHES

#32 Carolyn Campana vs. Yanotovskaya (Cal State Fullerton) 11 a.m.

#36 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat vs. Vyshkina (Fresno State) 12:30 p.m.

Carolyn Campana / Bunyawi Thamchaiwat vs. Chan/Martinez (Oregon) 6:30 p.m.



RESULTS (ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS)



SINGLES



Round of 32

#49 Savannah Broadus def. #6 Morra (Duke) 6-3, 6-3

Round of 16

#16 Lee (Georgia Tech) def. #49 Savannah Broadus 6-4, 7-5



DOUBLES



Round of 32

#6 Savannah Broadus / Janice Tjen def. Amineni/Tewolde (Columbia) 6-1, 6-2

RESULTS (JACK KRAMER INVITE)



SINGLES



Round of 32

DOUBLES

Round of 16