14 Famous People Who Were Parent-Shamed For The Stupidest, Most Ridiculous Reasons Ever

Last year, the Queer Eye star and his husband, Rob, welcomed their first child via surrogate. When Tan shared an adorable pic of the couple meeting their son, a troll accused them of stealing the baby (WTF?). Tan shared a response on his Instagram story, writing, “We didn’t have to steal him. Your mom actually gave him to us. She didn’t wanna risk having another fuckwit like you, Brandon.”
Last month, the New Girl actor shared a selfie of herself sitting on a swing. Someone commented, “Where your kids at?” — something that celebrity moms often hear that famous dads don’t.
Megan responded, “Wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god, I knew I forgot something!!”
In 2018, the rapper shared a pic of herself sitting on Offset’s lap during her baby shower. One Instagram user commented, “All that money and the baby shower look like a bucket of CORN.” Cardi responded, “It was beautiful, and we were happy. Your mom waited a whole nine months for you to be ugly and a bucket of disappointment.”
In 2020, the model shared a special moment on Instagram: the first time she breastfed in public. People criticized the “lack of modesty” with one commenter writing, “Put a blanket of some kind on to conceal your breasts so the majority of people don’t have to feel uncomfortable seeing a half-naked woman in public.”
On an episode of Red Table Talk, she addressed the backlash, saying, “My whole career is based off of being sexy, and my breasts have been the forefront of many magazine covers, so then to flip to my baby is there sucking on them, I think that people just had to switch their minds, but they are multi-purposeful.”
Earlier this year, Ashley welcomed twins. She shared a pic of herself holding one baby while breastfeeding the other, and once again, faced a ton of mommy-shaming. Shortly after, she posted a video with the caption: “I’m not going to apologize for feeding my child.”
When the actor and his wife, Laura, welcomed their second child together in 2018, he posted a sweet pic of himself holding his newborn daughter. In a beautiful caption, he mentioned skin-to-skin contact, which can promote bonding and have numerous health benefits.
Someone on Twitter joked, “Nurse: would you like to hold your new baby? The Rock: hold on, let me take my shirt off.”
Dwayne replied, “Good one! Buuuuut one day when you have babies Allison you’ll understand the power of skin to skin.”
After the Underworld actor shared a video of herself dancing, someone shamed her for choosing to go out over staying home with her daughter (who was 18 at that time?!).
In an epic response, Kate wrote, “What’s amazing is it is no longer the 18th century, so now that my one child is grown, I don’t have to stay home (while she’s out with her own friends) playing the pianoforte, getting consumption, or trying to secure her a marriage. But thank you for the quaint blast from the past. Oh, and I can vote now, too! YAY.”
In 2018, the cookbook author shared a funny pic where she breastfed her son and a doll side-by-side. “Luna making me feed her babydoll, so I guess I have twins now,” she wrote. One Twitter user replied, “Menstruating, childbirth, and sex are natural, too, but that doesn’t mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like @chrissyteigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it.”
“I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies, or infinity pool pics, but I let people live,” Chrissy responded. “Calm your tits and scroll on by.”
When the singer shared a beautiful pic of his daughter in his arms, one Instagram user wrote, “So tired of seeing them carrying her. She needs no legs then.” A few days later, John spoke about the dad-shaming with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I think people kind of, they see one photo, and they want to make judgments about how people live their life, and I think the best advice for all of us is let parents be parents and don’t criticize based on what you see on social media.”
Like many celebrities, the X-Men actor chooses not to post her children’s faces on social media. When someone on Instagram insinuated that Halle was embarrassed of her kids, she replied, “I’ve noticed you have said this several times now, so let me be clear — I’m not at all ashamed of my children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children.”
Several weeks after the Pretty Little Liars actor gave birth to her first child, she and boyfriend Matte Babel attended Drake’s birthday party. Bafflingly, she faced a ton of backlash for this, with one commenter writing, “Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there sweety! #selfish.”
In a video she shared on her Instagram story, Shay joked, “Apparently, people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party. It wasn’t three days, and she was with [my dog] Angel, so…”
In 2019, the Younger actor shared an adorable black-and-white pic on Instagram of herself and her daughter smiling. When people noticed the 8-month-old had pierced ears, tons of hate rolled in, with one commenter going as far as calling it “child abuse.”
While Hilary didn’t respond in the moment, she referenced all the drama two years later. After she had her second daughter’s ears pierced, she shared a pic on her Instagram story, writing, “Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser….again. Lesss go.”
In 2018, the cookbook author shared a silly video of herself and her daughter. Someone commented, “Lawwd have mercy, whyyy don’t you know how to brush them girls’ hair??? Drives me nuts!!!”
Ayesha responded, “I don’t make moments happen for Instagram. Moments happen, and I sometimes share. I’m not going to doll my children up for perception or anyone’s approval on here. If that’s what you want to see, then this is not the page for you. Real life over here.”
After the singer shared a moment at the zoo with her son, she got tons of backlash from people saying they shouldn’t visit a place where animals were in captivity. “Here’s the thing, though,” Pink responded. “I don’t remember asking you for your opinion or for your help in raising my child. This isn’t the place for a debate. Call CNN, or call the zoo.”
A few days later, she shared a pic of her kid with the perfect caption to get ahead of the trolls. “Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls, she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was…gasp…working!!!! In another country!”
And finally, Gabrielle Union
In 2018, the Bring It On actor shared an adorable video where she lightly kissed her baby on the lips. The comment section quickly filled with criticism insisting it’s not healthy to do so.
“Kaav is healthy, and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her,” Gabrielle responded. “If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm’s way…you got another thing coming.”
