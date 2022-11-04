15 second hack to get volume in hair

Beauty fans are heading to TikTok in search of methods to make their hair look voluminous and lush. How to give volume to roots in a search with over 3.1M on the app.

One hack, in particular, has taken root, with thousands trying it and finding it boosts the volume of their hair. The hack simply involves using a brush, some hot air, and some cold hair on already dry roots.

First, place your brush about two inches from your parting and then push it towards the parting, creating some lift. Then, using a hair dryer, blast the hair with hot air for five to eight seconds. Then blow the same section with cold air for three to five seconds.

The hack has been dubbed a “trick that all girls must know” by Holti Beauty, which amassed almost half a million likes on their viral video, which had 10.6M views. Other TikTok users vouched for the hack, and one said: “I’ve been doing that for decades.”

“Might have to try this for my volumeless hair,” another said, while another commented, “I’m gonna try this!”

