2022 Forensic Genetic Genealogy Webinar Series

How to Ethically and Effectively Use This Powerful Tool to Solve Serious Crimes

Virtual

Hosted by NAGTRI Center for Ethics and Public Integrity, NIJ National Center on Forensics, and George Mason University

This free six-part webinar series, which is sponsored by the NIJ National Center on Forensics, provides prosecutors, judges, and law enforcement with an introduction to forensic genetic genealogy. It includes one session that is eligible for continuing legal education credit. **All presentations will start at 3:00 p.m. ET This webinar series is free and open to prosecutors, judges, and law enforcement officers. SESSION TOPICS Part One: Introduction to Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG) Nov. 7, 2022

This panel introduces the series by providing brief overviews of FGG from scientists and a genealogist.

Moderator:

Joe DiZinno, Associate Professor, George Mason University; Principal Investigator, NIJ National Center on Forensics

Panelists:

Melanie Thomas Armstrong, Genetic Genealogist, ThroughLine Consultants

Danny Hellwig, Laboratory Director, Intermountain Forensics

Dr. Mark Wilson, Director of Forensic Science, Parabon Nanolabs

Part Two: FGG: The Forensic Laboratory Perspective



Nov. 9, 2022

This presentation provides a deeper dive into the type of DNA analysis required for FGG.

Speaker:

Danny Hellwig, Laboratory Director, Intermountain Forensics

Part Three: Genealogical Research

Nov. 14, 2022

This presentation explains how genetic genealogists help determine the identity of the source of a DNA sample.

Speaker:

CeCe Moore, Chief Genetic Genealogist, Parabon Nanolabs

Part Four: Federal Resources

Nov. 16, 2022

This panel discusses federal grants, training, and technical assistance—including from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime laboratory—that can assist state and local prosecutors and law enforcement with using FGG.

Moderator:

Amie Ely, Director, Center for Ethics & Public Integrity, National Association of Attorneys General/ NIJ National Center on Forensics

Panelists:

Laura Twitchell, Managing Assistant Attorney General, Criminal Justice Division, Washington Attorney General’s Office

Angela Williamson, PhD, Supervisor, Forensics Unit/FBI ViCAP Liaison, Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice

Part Five: Potential Legal Issues When Using FGG **CLE Eligible



Nov. 28, 2022

This session will address constitutional, statutory, and ethical issues that may arise for prosecutors when using FGG during an investigation or introducing evidence at trial.

Moderator:

Joe DiZinno, Associate Professor, George Mason University; Principal Investigator, NIJ National Center on Forensics

Panelists:

Matthew Baldock, Chief Criminal Deputy, Snohomish County (Washington) Prosecutor’s Office

Leighton D’Antoni, Chief, Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), Dallas County District Attorney’s Office

Laurie Korenbaum, NIJ National Center on Forensics

Laura Twitchell, Managing Assistant Attorney General, Criminal Justice Division, Washington Attorney General’s Office

Part Six: Case Studies

Nov. 30, 2022

This session wraps up the series by discussing criminal cases during which FGG was used.

Moderator:

Joe DiZinno, Associate Professor, George Mason University; Principal Investigator, NIJ National Center on Forensics

Panelists:

Matthew Baldock, Chief Criminal Deputy, Snohomish County (Washington) Prosecutor’s Office

Leighton D’Antoni, Chief, Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), Dallas County District Attorney’s Office

Anne Marie Schubert, Ventura County (California) District Attorney

Registration and CLE Credit Information

This webinar is free and open to the public. CLE is not eligible for part one, two, three, four, and six.

REGISTRATION (EXCEPT PART FIVE)

For part five, NAGTRI will apply for CLE for eligible attendees per CLE accrediting body guidelines.

PART FIVE: REGISTRATION **CLE Eligible

Accessible Event Planning

Please complete the Accessibility Request Form if you request accommodations for this event.

About the NIJ National Center on Forensics

The NIJ National Center on Forensics is a multi-organizational effort funded by the National Institute of Justice that focuses on increasing the forensic workforce and increasing scientific knowledge resources for the legal system. The Center’s three main goals are to:

Provide medico-legal learning opportunities for medical students to train as deputy medical examiners/coroners in underserved rural areas. Provide forensic science and legal training to prosecutors, judges, and law enforcement. Develop opportunities among the designated partners to benefit current and future practitioners in the field.

Disclaimer

This webinar is supported by Award No. 2020-MU-CX-0001, awarded by the National Institute of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed during this webinar series are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of the Department of Justice.