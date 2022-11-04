Adopt One of Many Cutie Pie Pets in Animal Shelters on Long Island

It’s really raining cats, kittens, dogs, and pups in animal shelters on Long Island, so if you’re in the market for a new best friend, we have the pick of the litter for you right here.

Two very special requests from For Our Friends Rescue

Through absolutely no fault of his own, 14-year-old Columbo has not had the best life. Colombo currently sits in boarding but would absolutely love and thrive in a home he can call his own.

Senior Artie was found as a stray, likely just dumped by “family.” He is gentle and kind, and he likely only has a few months to live. He seems to be in renal failure, has some liver elevations, and possible liver disease as well. No one wants to see this sweetheart pass away in a shelter. For our Friends Rescue is seeking a committed, caring foster to keep him as comfy as possible. They will do all they can to help him, including supplements, special food, you name it! Must have a car to get to and from the vet in Great Neck.

For more information about saving Colombo or Artie, call 917-864-2443 or email [email protected].

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

**Double Adoption** A local rescuer brought 5-month-old kittens Rhodes (male) (Adoption #BF4165) and Delphi (female) (Adoption #BF4166) in need of some TLC and familiarization with human hands. Time in a quiet, consistent space showed them how wonderful being part of a family could be, and Animal League America has tucked them into a sunny room in Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center to finish their education under the tutelage of some devoted feline mentors.

Success in a new home will depend on adults with experience nurturing fearful kittens, and any children in the home being calm and over age 12 who are equipped to offer a consistent, predictable environment in which these cats can enjoy the rest of their lives. This cat combo could play all day once they feel comfy in their surroundings. If you’d like to provide them a lifetime of love and security, please ask about meeting Rhodes and Delphi today.

Everybody loves Cheddar (Adoption #NCR7220)! This 2-year-old orange boy is cheesing it up in his Bianca’s Furry Friends room. He can’t get over how great his luck is now that he’s left an overcrowded, southern municipal shelter in his past. Who’s going to tell him life is going to get even better once he finds his furever family?! Don’t hesitate – visit Cheddar at the Port Washington campus. He’s beyond purrfection – and ready to go home with you.

Despite a long trip from North Carolina, 6-month-old Pure’s (Adoption #NCR7223) heart is pure love! This sleek mini house panther would prefer to be the only pet in your home, so if one is enough for you, you’ll find she’s completely enamored of humans – she can’t get enough of those ear rubs! Don’t miss out on a pure love affair with Pure.

Two-year-old Mermaid (Adoption #NCR7226) wishes she could be part of your world! This gorgeous gem journeyed from North Carolina and is making a big splash with visitors. She’s ready to discover the wonders of family life (she’d prefer to be the only pet in your home) up where we spend all day in the sun… Go on and adopt the girl!

Two-year-old Jenny (Adoption #NCR7232) is one smart cookie! While her roommates are zipping around, Jenny plops herself in a cozy spot in the center, happy to pop out for a sweet hello for visitors. She’s become a fast favorite of the staff and is a wonderful cat for first-time adopters. If Jenny sounds like best friend material for you, please ask about bringing her home!

Pretty Perego (Adoption #NCR7235) is purring away over her good fortune when she landed safely in Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center after her journey from a North Carolina shelter. This 2-year-old’s intuition tells her she is safe furever — and she’s right! All that’s keeping this lovely, loving lady from a purrmanent residence is a car ride home… with you.

When 4-year-old Bug (Adoption #BF4450) was found wandering outside, his local rescuer ushered him to the adoption center for a safe, fresh start. Now enjoying the cozy comforts of indoor living, this gorgeous boy is looking for a family worthy of all his gratitude. Bug is a delightful choice for first-time cat adopters — he’s purrfect in every way! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be the lifetime recipient of headbutts from Bug!

One-year-old Oliver Twist (Adoption NCI2256) lost his first home recently, a tragic story we hope will lead to a happy, new beginning. This terrific tabby shows gratitude to those who make him feel safe and cared for. His very easygoing, loving purrsonality makes Oliver Twist a fantastic choice for first time adopters. Visit Bianca’s Furry Friends Adoption Center to meet your new buddy, Oliver; it won’t be long before he considers himself at home in your heart!

If you’d like to adopt any one of these fabulous felines, email [email protected] and/or visit Animal League America’s Port Washington campus.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Montauk lives up to her name of being adventurous and beautiful. She has soulful golden eyes and sports little patches of auburn hues in her tabby coat. Montauk is so happy she’s always making air biscuits even while standing up! She likes to hang out with other cats of all ages. To adopt Montauk, complete an adoption application here: tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html.

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Rocky and Chester are a pair of friends who have lived together for more than six years. Rocky is a 6-year-old Orange Tabby Domestic Short Hair, while Chester is an 8-year-old Tuxedo Domestic Medium Hair. The two ended up without a home after a divorce but have continued their very close bond in the animal shelter. They have so far been a bit shy because of the new environment, but when they’re shown a little love, they start to open up. Rocky seems to be the more outgoing of the two, while Chester will follow him to see how he responds to people. It would be wonderful if they were adopted together, but they can be separated for the right owners.

Currently, there are a variety of male and female cats and kittens available to adopt or foster. If you are looking for a fun loving, yarn tossing ball of love, stop by the Kitten Nursery or the Cat Condos at the Smithtown Animal Shelter and find a PURR-fect soulmate or two!

If you are interested in adoption Rocky, Chester, or any of the cute cats at the shelter, please call 631-360-7575 for more information.

Available for adoptions from Lend-a-Paw Inc.

Angelica Pickles is part of a litter known as the Rugrats, all of which are doing amazing in their foster and are ready for their forever homes! They can be adopted separate or together, but these little munchkins would love to have at least one sibling to play with. Her sisters Lil Deville and Susie Carmichael are also available for adoption!

Penelope was found wandering the streets by a volunteer who immediately saw what a sweetie pie she is. This beautiful tuxedo is such a mush and was so grateful to be given a warm blanket to sleep on. She would love a forever family that enjoys snuggling as much as she does. Penelope is about 2 to 4 years old.

Eugene was found outside in the pouring rain in a kind stranger’s yard and has been a favorite in the rescue ever since. He is very vocal and will not hesitate to tell you he wants attention. He loves other cats and people alike. Eugene is looking for a family that would love to spend quality time hanging out and playing with him. He is estimated at 2 to 3 years old.

Colby was rescued from Louisiana and is loving the free life! Colby is about 3 years old, up to date and neutered. Colby would be best in an adult-only home as he loves to play like a puppy. If you are looking for a doggy companion to help you get lots of exercise, Colby is your boy!

Rue is your dude! Rue was recently saved from a kill shelter in Louisiana. This handsome boy loves to play. He is just 2 years old and would love a family that can give him lots of time to go on walks and play outside. He would be the perfect addition to any family as he is good with cats, dogs, and kids.

This sweetie pie named Rocco suffered a bent paw after being saved from a horrible breeding situation, but it does not hold him back one bit. Rocco plays hard but snuggles harder. He loves being held like a baby by his foster. He loves walks with his human as well as road trips. He is just 8 months old and already such a gentleman!

To adopt or foster any of these cool cats and delightful doggies, visit lendapawinc.com/adoption or text 516-405-0065 today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!