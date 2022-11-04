Ageing lipstick to ditch after your thirties or ‘risk looking older’

As for lipstick colour, the expert believes this is “crucial” when it comes to adding to or taking away years from the face.

She advised: “In your 40s don’t use deep tones or strong colours as they will only age you, instead opt for light or beige toned lipsticks.

“Lighter colours will help your lips stand out but they also won’t look overly done either.”

According to Laura, there is a key difference between the right lipstick in your 40s and the right lipstick in your 50s and later.

The expert said: “In your 50s and beyond, a sheer peach or pink gloss lip will complement your eyes.

