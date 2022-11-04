Amanda Owen’s daughter ‘brings brightness to dark place’ amid struggle

“Hope there’s going to be more TV shows of The Yorkshire Shepherdess soon,” wrote James. (sic)

While Kay commented: “I hope you will have a new series on again soon, as I love watching your brilliant family’s life on the farm.”

Amanda has not been on our screens since the end of November 2021 as she takes a break from filming Our Yorkshire Farm following the latest season.

During the last series of the show that follows the lives of the Owen clan, it was revealed that Amanda and Clive planned to up and move their large brood to a new location after they purchased a remote farmhouse in 2020.

The farmhouse and land are just a mile away from their current home in Ravenseat, but the property is in a rundown state and is in need of a major renovation before it will be fit for the family to move in.