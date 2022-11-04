Apple debuts new holiday gift card design, extended return policy now in effect

In addition to launching its annual Holiday Gift Guide today, Apple has also officially started offering its extended return window for holiday shopping. This means that products received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022 can be returned through January 8, 2023.

On its Returns and Refunds webpage, Apple explains the new holiday return policy. Note that items purchased with carrier financing are not eligible for this extended policy and still fall into the standard 14-day return rule.

Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022, may be returned through January 8, 2023. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. Items purchased by carrier financing are not eligible for extended returns and are subject to the Standard Return Policy. All purchases made after December 25, 2022 are subject to the Standard Return Policy.

Some other details:

Only items that have been purchased directly from Apple, either online or at an Apple Retail Store, can be returned to Apple. Apple products purchased through other retailers must be returned in accordance with their respective returns and refunds policy.

Please ensure that the item you’re returning is repackaged with all the cords, adapters, and documentation that were included when you received it.

Apple has also launched a new design for gift cards in celebration of the holiday season, as spotted by Michael Steeber.

