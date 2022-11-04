Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Well-Adjusted Pets | DogTime

How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.

What the Study Revealed About Dog Parenting Techniques

The researchers evaluated 48 dog parents and their pups. They asked them to complete a survey, then participate in three behavioral tests. During the tests, the scientists examined how the pets acted when their humans left and returned. They also looked at how they responded to strangers and how they interacted with their humans while playing a game.

Ultimately, the researchers found authoritative pet parents had the most emotionally sound and friendly pups.

“Authoritarian pet parents are those who have high expectations of their dogs but may be less accustomed to adjusting their own behavior in response to the dog’s needs, whereas authoritative pet parents have both high expectations of their dog and a readiness to adjust their own behavior to help their dog feel comfortable, safe and supported,” Dr. Monique Udell, a professor at Oregon State University and the study’s corresponding author, told Salon.

How to Be an Authoritative Dog Parent

The research indicates being nurturing and responsive while maintaining consistent, clear expectations is the best way to rear the best-behaved and most emotionally healthy pup.

Those who practice authoritative dog parenting are attuned to their pets’ needs and body language and respond in kind ways. For example, if a dog seems slightly anxious in a social setting, an authoritative pet parent might stroke them and offer reassurance.

Unlike passive pet parents, however, authoritative ones also address behavioral problems rather than letting things slide. Experts say positive reinforcement, not punishment and dominance, is the most effective way to do this.