Belkin launches first Apple-approved 15W MagSafe car charger | AppleInsider





Belkin’s new MagSafe car charger





More than two years after the launch of MagSafe, the first Apple-Authorized car charger is here. Belkin’s new Boost Charger Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is available from Apple starting today.

To date, all wireless car chargers that magnetically connect to iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 have been Qi chargers with a ring of magnets. This means they could only deliver 7.5W of power to iPhones.

Belkin, who also introduced the first official MagSafe car mount in 2020, is now releasing an MFi-certified MagSafe car charger. It will safely charge an iPhone with up to 15W of power, and is the first — and so far only — official MagSafe charger for cars.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe has a silver, oval-shaped body that is able to connect to your vehicle’s vents. It has an articulating clip to allow you to adjust to the best possible angle.