Butte hosts Yellowstone in Frontier Division weekend series

BUTTE – No, it’s not another Paramount+ series. It is a North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division series with the Yellowstone Quake and the Butte Cobras.

These Front Division opponents start their two-game series on Friday night at the Butte Community Ice Center. The Friday and Saturday night games start at 7:30 p.m.

Plenty of eyes will be on this 5-vs-6 matchup, with both teams looking improve their standing in the division.

The 2021-2021 series

In six games, Butte won last season’s series, 4-2, with a combined score of 27-17.

The Cobras swept the Quake at Riley Arena by a combined score of 11-4. The teams split the series at Butte Community Ice Center, 2-2. Butte outscored Yellowstone in the four games, 16-13.

The records going into the weekend

Both teams have played 14 games this season. Butte is 6-7-1-0 for 13 points, good for fifth place in the division, two points behind fourth-place Sheridan. Overall, they have allowed 53 goals and scored 49.

Yellowstone is 5-8-0-1 for 11 points, two points behind the Cobras. They have allowed 46 goals and allowed 30.

In four games at home in the Butte Community Ice Center, the Cobras at 3-1. Butte has scored 20 goals and allowed 11.

In six road games, Yellowstone is 1-5. The Quake have allowed 22 goals and scored nine.

The special teams are getting more special

Butte has improved on their special team’s play as compared to 2021-2022, namely on the power play. The Cobras have scored 12 power play goals in 62 chances (19.4%). They have killed off 35-of-48 shorthanded situations (72.9%). Butte has allowed one shorthanded goal.

Yellowstone has scored on 9-of-72 chances on the power play (12.5%). The Quake has killed off 43-of-54 shorthanded scenarios (79.6%). Yellowstone have scored two shorthanded goals and allowed two.

The Young Guns

There is plenty of scoring prowess between the two teams.

For Butte, Nick Bradshaw (11-15-26, 1.86 points per game, +11) has been amongst the league leaders this season. Cade Wessman (5-17-22, 1.57 ppg, +11), Luke Schleusner (10-7-17, 1.70 ppg, +13) league’s scoring leader for defensemen), Patrick Crooks (5-9-14), Caelin Chinery (5-7-12), and Tamer Billman (3-8-11) have been amongst the team leaders in scoring.

For Yellowstone, Brayson Bennett (2-13-15, 1.07 ppg) leads the Quake in assists and points. Teagan Scheurer (6-4-10) has the team lead in goals.

Pep between the pipes

Butte goaltenders average 3.65 goals allowed per game. Caleb Cross (4-4. 3.58 GAA, 28 goals allowed .920 save per percentage) and Braylon Rogers (2-2, 3.17 GAA, 13 goals allowed, .928 save per percentage, 180 saves) lead the Cobras in goal.

Yellowstone goalkeepers average 3.06 goals per game. Edvin Falkenstrom (3-5-0-1, 2.60 GAA, 25 goals allowed, 370 saves, .932 save percentage) and John Hughes (2-2, 3.77 GAA, 15 goals allowed, 165 saves, .909 save percentage) are the top two goalies for the Quake.

Future considerations

Butte will travel to Cody next weekend to take on the Quake at Riley Arena.