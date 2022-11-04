Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Has Left the Project Due to a Challenging ‘Working Dynamic’ – IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone composer Sarah Schachner has shared that she will no longer be composing music for the games as she has had a challenging “working dynamic” with the audio director on the projects.

As reported by Variety, Schachner did not specifically name the audio director, but it is said to be Stephen Miller. She did, however, address the many fans who have been asking about the release of the Modern Warfare 2 soundtrack. Unfortunately, it may not be the answer many were hoping for.

“I am sad to say I can no longer continue to compose music for MWII / Warzone,” Schachner wrote on Twitter. “Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don’t see any path forward. As of now, I am unsure of the status and release plan for the soundtrack as it’s been taken out of my hands.

“While I don’t have any control over how the music is presented in-game, what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering. Mike Dean was a part of the creative vision for the album as well as mixer Frank Wolf. We have soundtrack masters in hand from Mike which unfortunately you will never get to hear.”

She then took the time to praise the work of the audio team as a whole alongside wishing that we still enjoy the soundtrack as she worked so hard on it.

“I would like to acknowledge the incredible hard work of the audio team as a whole, and I hope you still enjoy it because I put so much work and effort into it,” Schachner said. “The score features some wonderful performances by musicians Baseck, Brian Mantia, and M.B. Gordon. I’m truly appreciative of the outreach so far and I feel a responsibility to the fans to remain authentic in my approach with the game and its sound which I have been a part of creating for many years.”

Schachner has built up an impressive resume over the years, as she has composed music for four Assassin’s Creed games (including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla), two other Call of Duty games, Anthem, and Hulu’s Prey.

