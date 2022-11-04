Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.08 Out This November 4

Infinity Ward has released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 update 1.08 for all platforms today. There should be many changes and bug fixes to the game. Check out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 November 4 patch notes posted down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 1.08 Patch Notes | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 November 4 Patch Notes:

Size: 49GB (Xbox), 850MB (PS5)

Infinity Ward has not posted patch notes for this update yet, although the developer talked about the patch on Twitter. You can see the message posted down below.

“The attachment tuning feature has just been reenabled. More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post.”

It’s worth noting that people are saying that this update is around 50GB in size for Xbox consoles, and smaller on PlayStation platforms (850MB on PS5). Given the size, we’re hoping this update includes a lot of gameplay changes and improvements outside of attachment tuning being brought back in.

Check out the known issues being checked on by the studio in the game’s official Trello board:

GLOBAL KNOWN ISSUES:

Fix Coming in Future Update:

PC Players: We’ve noticed some stability issues with the latest NVIDIA drivers 526.47 on Call of Duty #MWII. For now we’d suggest you keep the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers.

MULTIPLAYER KNOWN ISSUES:

Fix In Progress:

Ping will be temporarily disabled while we fix a bug affecting it.

We’re aware of a visual bug affecting some grass textures on Sariff Bay.

Some Xbox users will experience a bug where their player icon on the minimap disappears after the user dies and gets revived.

Fix Coming in Future Update:

No Ticket Submitted:

Some players may experience a bug where suppressed weapons only have sound for the using player.

Ground War map Santa Seña currently has a bug where the APC can respawn in a location that renders it stick and immovable.

GUNSMITH KNOWN ISSUES:

We’re investigating an issue some players are experiencing with weapon camo progression.

SINGLE-PLAYER KNOWN ISSUES:

We’re investigating a potential issue with Night War AI.

Some Xbox users may experience a crash when disconnecting from the internet and starting a new SP save.

Some users will recieve a Connection Failed error when attepmpting to enter any SP menu with no intrernet connection.The player cannot enter the Comba(t)

Unfortunately, there seems to be issues tied to this patch too. Over on the game’s subreddit, one player noticed that XP progress for weapon camos doesn’t seem to track if you joined an on-going match:

New Update doesn’t let you gain XP or progress towards camos if you join an ongoing game from ModernWarfareII

We’re not sure if this is an isolated incident or if it’s happening to everyone.

Once the patch notes have been released, we’ll update the post accordingly.

Update: We’ve updated the article to list down the correct file size of the download, as well as list the known issues currently being investigated by Infinity Ward.

Source: Infinity Ward Twitter