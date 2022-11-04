Carney savaged for ‘absolute tosh’ Brexit-interest rates rise link





Mr Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, discussed the institution’s strategy to tackle economic turmoil by once again increasing interest rates by 0.75 percentile points. The former BoE Governor blamed the Brexit vote for higher interest rates, claiming that leaving the European Union had “slowed” the British economy’s ability to grow. Mr Carney claimed that the bank was currently trying its best to level out the interest rates and that it was looking to be a very tricky balancing act.

Mr Carney told BBC Radio 4s Today programme: "Well the very difficult reality is that the Bank wants to slow the pace of the economy. "That's the reality, what's happened in the UK and other economies is we've had the impact of higher energy prices, which have slowed down the rate of the pace that the economy can grow. "We've had the impact of covid which has changed the labour market and our capacity to grow. "And of course in the UK, unfortunately, you have also had this in the near-term impact of Brexit which has slowed the pace at which the economy can grow.

Ms Carney added: "And so the economy is operating at a level above its capacity, that's adding to the inflationary pressures that we're getting from the war in Ukraine, and elsewhere. "And the bank needs to slow the economy, which is why it's raising interest rates. "Now it's judgement is that if it does too much of that, it will slow the economy to too great an extent. "And then we will be able to balance on the other side, so they have a very tricky balancing act."

Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith however immediately disagreed with Mr Carney's comments about Brexit. Writing on Twitter, Mr Clarke-Smith swiftly dismissed the Brexit swipe as "absolute tosh." Mr Carney's comments come less than 24 hours after the Bank of England announced yet another increase in interest rates. Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE had to step in "quickly" and "decisively" to mitigate a "very real threat to financial stability" after markets were spooked by the calamitous £45 billion tax giveaway.

Mr Bailey said: "We certainly reached a point where markets were very unstable, and these were core markets, this is the Government bond market, which is in many ways the most core of all. "And it was becoming unstable and it was affecting … pension funds for instance, and how they were operating. "And our worry was that when you get into that situation, this can easily spread very rapidly and then you have a huge job on your hands to get it back under control. "So we had to step in quickly and we had to step in quite decisively."