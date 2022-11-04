Cinelinx’s Movie Lovers Gift Guide 2021

The Cinelinx team is here to help you find the perfect gift for nerds in your life. Today, we’re breaking down the best movie and TV gifts.

It’s that time of year again when the weather gets cold, and the Christmas decorating/shopping has begun. If you have movie lovers, gamers, or nerds in general, on your shopping list the Cinelinx team is here to help you find the perfect gift with our annual gift guides.

To kick things off, we’re looking at gifts related to movies and television. If you need MORE ideas, be sure to hit up our Geek Pick of the Week choices for some great items as well. Now, let’s get to it!

Of course, there’s no better gift for movie lovers than our own Cinelinx Card Game. We still have some booster packs in stock and ready to send out!

Jordan

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Game – Funko always brings some fun games to the table when it comes to movies/properties you would quite expect. Here, they’ve brought their charm to the holiday classic Christmas Vacation! Allowing for up to five players, this feels like the perfect game to play with your family year after year. [This is a Target Exclusive]

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar – I know, it feels like I’m cheating (or being biased) by putting yet another Funko game on here, but I’m a sucker for any and all things Jurassic. This isn’t the first board game they’ve done in the franchise, but it’s different from what they’ve done in the past and looks insanely fun. After a ridiculously successful Kickstarter, The Legacy of Isla Nublar is now available in just about all major retailers.

The World of James Bond Jigsaw Puzzle – If you’ve got a 007 fan on your shopping list this year, this newly released (at the tail end of October) jigsaw puzzle should fit the bill. Coming in at a robust 1,000 pieces, this original artwork has all sorts of cool James Bond references/Easter eggs from throughout the franchise’s long history.

Christopher Nolan: The Iconic Filmmaker and his work – Any cinephile out there can always use new books that dive deep into the world of their favorite creators. White Lion Publishing and author Ian Nathan have put something special together with this new (oversized) book all about Christopher Nolan. It seeks to understand exactly how the filmmaker has found success and the unique storytelling process he uses. From thorough breakdowns of each of Nolan’s films and insights into how they were made, this would be an ideal gift for any movie-lover.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child with Soup Milestones Statue – It’s almost impossible to go wrong with just about any statue/collectible from Gentle Giant. Their products are always quality, featuring insane amounts of detail and capturing iconic moments from all your favorite movies/shows. There’s much to choose from, but I personally love this Grogu statue of him sipping soup. I have this one, it looks amazing, and even though it released a little bit ago, that just means it will actually be available to ship in time for Christmas!

Garrett

Planes, Trains, & Automobiles 4K UHD Blu Ray – So maybe you don’t need this classic comedy film in 4K, but what’s special about this release is a special bonus disc that includes more than AN HOUR of deleted/extended scenes. A lot of the comedy on this film was improvised, and unfortunately that means a lot didn’t make it to the theatrical cut. This is the first chase we’ve had to see this material, and with comedy legends Steve Martin and John Candy involved you know it will be worth the wait.

Dune Sketchbook 3XLP Vinyl Soundtrack – The long-awaited feature film remake of Dune may have come out last year, but it has been really difficult to find this vinyl set, which will finally be available after November 2022. This set takes Zimmer’s spellbinding soundtrack and expands upon it, with 9 extended cuts of the music released for the film. Any fan of dune, or Zimmer, or vinyl has to have this on their wish-list.

Lego I Am Groot – This Lego version of baby Groot not only captures the design and joy of the character, but is fully articulate and can be moved into different poses for display. I love the little cassette tape that comes with it, a perfect accessory!

Becky

Ahsoka Build-A-Bear – Whether you’ve been a fan of Ahsoka since her first appearance in The Clone Wars or you only just discovered her in The Mandalorian, you will absolutely love the online exclusive Ahsoka Build-a-Bear. This company is amazing when it comes to making bears themed to certain properties and the Ahsoka bear is no exception. It’s a cute gift to get either for yourself or a loved one, and it’s a fairly reasonable price given everything you get with it.

Belle – With 2022 rapidly coming to a close, I can now definitely say that Belle is one of the best animated films I’ve seen this year. I thought so at the time, and my opinion has not changed in the last ten months. Even if you’re not a fan of the anime style, you need to check out Belle. It’s a beautiful story and it offers a cutting look at how social media affects our lives for better and for worse.

Halo: Season One – If you haven’t seen the first season of Halo, let me tell you, you are missing out. This show is a great addition to the canon of Halo and is a great way to experience something of this amazing world even if you’re not into the Halo games. Throw in a gorgeous musical score and this is a definite must have on any gift list this holiday season.

Jess

Disney’s The Black Cauldron Fantasy Pins – Thanks to the pandemic, I was introduced to Disney pin collecting in 2020 and have been hooked ever since. My friend just opened her shop with a premier pin from The Black Cauldron and it is darling! There is a whole series in the works plus more to come, so if you love Disney and love pins as I do, check out madameleeotas.com. Great stocking stuffers and very reasonably priced!

Harry Potter Vinyl – I am gearing up to purchase a new record player for my birthday in December and for Christmas I have my sights set on this Complete Harry Potter Film Music Collection vinyl. I am floating away already just thinking about the music echoing through my home at all hours of the day and night (because yes, this will be the only vinyl I need to own and no, nothing else need ever be played. So long, Spotify).

Storiarts Dracula Collection – So I read the novel long ago, and only watched the 1992 film for the first time last year (late to the party by a long shot). Since then not only do I watch the film at least bi-annually, I also want to collect all things Dracula. In particular, I have been eyeing off this cozy collection from Storiarts for quite a while. But of course I need a tote, headband, scarf and writing gloves. For warmth and to carry things. Obviously.

Disney Makeup – I know, I always want more, more, more when it comes to vintage makeup and Besame Cosmetics just gives, gives, gives. From Disney and Marvel to general vintage vibes from the 1920s through to the 1970s, there is definitely something for every old soul to love. My most recent purchases were from the Disney Villains collection: a poison spellbook of eye shadows and a blood red apple nail polish (reminiscent of Snow White) and a black opal-shaped ring of perfume (channeling Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty). They did not disappoint, and I suspect the next purchase won’t either! (They never do, that’s the problem!)

S0leb

Matrix Code Night Lamp – I’m a major gaming and geek collector, one this I always love to see is either props or custom replicas. ETSY is by far one of the best places to find great gamer or geek items. One of my favorite film series of all time is of course the Matrix! Check out this amazing Matrix Themed Night Lamp any Matrix fan would love to add to their collection!

Pocket Sand – Yes. That is not a mistype, Pocket Sand is a novelty item that you can buy to celebrate the ridiculous humor of King of The Hill. Dale Gribble always thought the world was out to get him, so of course he literally had a bag of pocket sand on his person at all times!

Rick and Morty CLUE – What’s better than a Board game about solving a murder mystery? A board game about solving a murder mystery in the Rick and Morty Universe! This is something that is actually on my wish list to get this year and I can only imagine what craziness awaits in this game!

Star Wars Bottle Openers -After a long hard day at work, there is nothing better than coming home and cracking open a cold bottle of Blue Milk. Well, you can now do it in style with these awesome Star Wars themed bottle Openers. One of them might even be the fastest bottle Opener in the galaxy.

Movies! – Of course there are some amazing Blu-rays anyone would love to own.

Band of Brothers [Blu-ray]

Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series Steelbook Gift Set

The James Bond Collection [Blu-ray]

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set

Need more Christmas gift ideas? Then keep your eyes peeled for our gaming and geek gift guides coming up as well!