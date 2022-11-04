CLNTA partnering with Laurens County Humane Society at USTA Southern Fall Tennis Fest

The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association is partnering with the Laurens County Humane Society for a fundraiser during the USTA Southern Fall Tennis Fest on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Humane Society’s adoption center, located at 793 Poplar St. in Clinton.

The adoption center will showcase their animals and provide adoption information. There will be activities for the children who will be participating in the morning tennis event.

For the parents and adult friends, chair massages by Hollie Mitchell, a Licensed Massage LLC. Face painting will also be available for the children. Lynne Todd, the Laurens District High School girls’ and boys’ tennis coach will lead the tennis programs. Kenzie Long, an advanced junior and 3 times All Region high school player, will assist.

The tennis programs will give the youth, who have never played tennis before, a chance to learn basic tennis skills. Tennis racquets will be provided. Refreshments will also be provided to the registered participants.

Please register by Thursday, Nov. 10. As a registration fee, it is requested for a donation or bring something on the Center’s Wish List, such as cat litter, dog treats and toys, bleach, paper towels, gift cards (Tractor Supply, Walmart, Amazon, Chewy.com), etc. Go to their website for a complete list (laurenshumane.org).

Call or text Martha (864-340-1888) or email her at mbjwilder@gmail.com to register (Subject line: Fall Fest) or for further information.

The CLNTA and the LCHS are 501©(3) non-profit organizations.