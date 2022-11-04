Digitised news almost ready to go live

It comes as community fundraising for the next stages of the Deniliquin Genealogy Society’s digitation project reach $15,947 thanks to four recent donations.

The project will see volumes of the Deniliquin Pastoral Times digitised and made available for free on the Trove website (trove.nla.gov.au).

The amount raised is on top of the $25,000 pledged by the Deniliquin & District Pastoral Times Digitisation Project to kickstart the digitisation process, which is sufficient funding to digitise the Pastoral Times from July 1863 to about 1925.

Community fundraising will contribute to the digitisation of editions from 1925 onwards.

Deniliquin Genealogy Society president Val Hardman said the most recent donations total $4000, with $1000 each from the Deniliquin Antique Vehicle Club, Deniliquin & District Historical Society, Ian Ennor and Bill Hetherington.

“I was rather excited and a little overwhelmed at receiving these donations,” Mrs Hardman said.

“This has been a great boost to our digitisation project, and we appreciate these donations and all the other donations large and small we have received – they all add up.

“The first part of this project will possibly be up on Trove by the end of December.”

Mr Ennor said the Deniliquin Antique Vehicle Club could see value in the Genealogy Society’s project, which is also why he chose to personally match the group’s donation.

“In recent years the members of the Deniliquin Antique Vehicle Club have supported a number of causes including the Country Education Fund, Can Assist, the Deni High School Driver Education Program, and sufferers of the Charcot-Marie- Tooth disease,” he said.

“This year we have given our support to Navorina Nursing Home and Deniliquin Genealogy Society.

“The Pastoral Times digitisation project will assist those who would like to use the internet and Trove to research our town’s early history.

“The purchase of a large screen smart TV for Navorina will help improve the lives of the residents and provide the staff with more resources in providing their care.”

Deniliquin & District Historical Society president Lindsay Renwick said the Genealogy Society’s efforts are perfectly aligned with the aims of the Historical Society.

“The Deniliquin Historical Society is happy to support the digitisation project, and in doing so may be able to include photographs to enhance or compliment the stories or articles taken from Trove.

“The Historical Society has a database of about 15,000 photographs currently being worked on to give easy access to researchers.”

Anyone interested in joining the Deniliquin Antique Vehicle Club – a club for enthusiasts and owners of older vehicles typically registered under the Historic Vehicle Scheme – is invited to contact David Nolte (cars) on 0408 388 889 or Ian Holschier (motorcycles) on 0427 556 308.

Donations to the Deniliquin & District Pastoral Times Digitisation Project can be:

• Deposited at the Edward River Library, 55 Napier Street;

• Transferred direct to BSB 633 000 Account Number 192631687, using your name as a reference. Forward confirmation of transfer to secretarydenigs@gmail.com; or

• Posted attention to the treasurer, Deniliquin Genealogy Society Inc., PO Box 144, Deniliquin, NSW 2710.