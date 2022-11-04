Eastern Florida State College Men’s Golf Team Tied for Fourth at McDonough Cup – Space Coast Daily

Titans shot a final round 293 at the Rio Pinar Country Club in Orlando

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s golf team moved up into a tie for fourth overall at the McDonough Cup Tuesday.

The Titans shot a final round 293 at the Rio Pinar Country Club in Orlando to finish in the top five.

Rollins College won the event, shooting a 283 in the final round.

Flagler College was second, Embry-Riddle third, and the Titans and Palm Beach Atlantic were tied for fourth.

Freshman Nick Miller finished tied for 13th with a 72 in the final round to finish the tournament 1-over. Teammate Adam Vermut placed 21st with his second straight 74 as he finished 3-over.

Pontus Torgner and Brandon Boncore each finished at 6-over to be tied for 26th overall. Noah Campbell placed tied for 46th overall.

“Solid rounds by Nick Miller and Brandon Boncore. The guys scrapped all day and the effort was very good,” Eastern Florida State College men’s golf coach Jamie Howell said.

“The lower scoring escaped us. Rio Pinar is always a good test for the team and the field this week only raises our competitive bar.”

Eastern Florida State College will travel to the Jefferson State Fall Invitational Nov, 7-8 to wrap up the fall season.

