Emily Ratajkowski Finally Addressed That TikTok Where She Seemingly Suggested She Was Bisexual


Emily Ratajkowski finally addressed the TikTok video that had you guys thinking she came out as bisexual.

If you missed it, it started last month when Emily stitched a TikTok of another user talking about how you can tell someone’s sexuality based on the kind of furniture they have.

“If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” asked the user. The clip then cut to Emily panning the camera around to her sofa, which was — you guessed it — a green velvet couch.

After viewers assumed that Emily had come out, she was asked more about the video in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

While Emily didn’t outright disclose how she identifies, she did say that she doesn’t think anyone is 100% straight.

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” she said. “I don’t really believe in straight people. My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘Bitch, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.”

“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist,” she continued. “Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”

Emily went on to share how she’s also been dating again following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. She hasn’t made it onto dating apps yet, no, but she said to give her “time.”

You can read the full interview with Emily right here.



