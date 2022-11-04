Gateway Charter’s new football field to debut in SSAC Championship

It’s been a long time coming for the Griffins.

On Friday, the Gateway Charter football team can finally say they will have a home-field advantage when they host Harvest Community in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference Class 4A championship game at their brand-new turf field. They’ll join Bishop Verot and ECS as the only Lee County schools with turf.

Head coach Ben Daley described it as “huge” for the nearly 20-year-old program.

“We’re super excited about it,” he said. “The boys finally have a place that they can call home and a place that they can defend.”

The new stadium, located by the school just off Daniels Parkway, replaces the local spots the team would have to travel to for “home” games, like Billy Bowlegs Park. Gateway Charter will have a ribbon cutting for the field’s debut before kickoff on Friday.

“It’s really going to be fun,” Gateway Charter running back Lazaro Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

The team was 1-5 coming into last Friday when they won a key playoff battle against Bradenton Christian, defeating the Panthers 33-14.

Rogers, a sophomore, rushed for 289 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, breaking the school’s single-season rushing record. Rogers, who has received offers from University of South Florida and Bethune-Cookman, now has more than 1,100 yards rushing and seven touchdowns this season.

“It wasn’t easy,” Rogers said.

Rogers broke the record of David Codie, the Griffins running backs coach and his cousin.

“He knows all the hard work I put into football,” Rogers said, citing his intense preparation over the summer.

Taking home a championship would mean a lot to school, according to Rogers.

“We had a lot of doubters and people think that we couldn’t accomplish a lot of our goals this season,” he said.

The opening of the new field nearly had to wait a year because a hurricane canceled a home game on the Griffins’ schedule. The field sustained minimal damage from the storm.

“Before I took down my own shutters, I went to check on the field,” Daley said.

It was a struggle for the team coming back, having to play several games before the school was ready to open on Oct. 24.

But the squad rallied, putting themselves in position for a title with their victory last week. The Warriors (3-5) will be traveling from Jacksonville for Friday’s contest at the new field.

“I think we were trending in the right direction without it, so now this is just going to skyrocket us into a whole other level,” Daley said. “We’re going to some pride in something and be able to go out and defend a whole turf field.”

Follow News-Press Sports Reporter Dustin Levy on Twitter: @DustinBLevy.