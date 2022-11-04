Categories
Gateway Charter’s new football field to debut in SSAC Championship


It’s been a long time coming for the Griffins.

On Friday, the Gateway Charter football team can finally say they will have a home-field advantage when they host Harvest Community in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference Class 4A championship game at their brand-new turf field. They’ll join Bishop Verot and ECS as the only Lee County schools with turf.

Head coach Ben Daley described it as “huge” for the nearly 20-year-old program.

“We’re super excited about it,” he said. “The boys finally have a place that they can call home and a place that they can defend.”

High school football: Week 11 previews, predictions for all Southwest Florida games

Who’s in, who’s out, who needs help: The final FHSAA rankings are here. Here are our takeaways.



