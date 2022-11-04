Global 80s hit ‘Shattered Dreams’ has been given a modern makeover

The music video features Datchler performing the song, accompanied by images taken during the conflict.

As well as encouraging people to donate to Poland Welcomes, Datchler will be donating the single’s streaming and download revenue to the charity.

Datchler said: “When the war in Ukraine started, the sheer shock of it made me want to do something to help – but I didn’t know what.

“Then a friend suggested that “Shattered Dreams” could represent what people in Ukraine are going through.

“It wasn’t written as an anti-war song – but it is a song about your hopes and aspirations being damaged.

“I’m donating all my royalties from this brand-new version of the song to Poland Welcomes. I’ve spent a lot of time with the charity over the last few months, including a visit to their shelters in eastern Poland.

“So I can say, hand-on-heart, that their work is desperately needed – and also that it’s really difficult for them, as a small Polish charity, to raise the significant amounts of money that are involved.

“I’m hoping that, when people hear the song, they will be moved to donate too.”