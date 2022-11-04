Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “From Scratch” Before

If you’re looking for an absolute tearjerker for your next binge, From Scratch is just what you’re looking for.
This Netflix series steals your heart from the very beginning with Amy and Lino’s whirlwind romance at the center of everything. What to expect? The ups and downs that come with every family, inspiring art pieces, dreamy Italian cityscapes, and homemade dishes that’ll make you hungry the second you look at them.
If you’re curious where you may have seen the cast before, I’ve got you covered. Here’s what you should watch next featuring your favorite actors from the show:
To start, Zoe Saldaña plays Amy.
You might know her best for her role as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
Or for her portrayal of Neytiri in Avatar.
Eugenio Mastrandrea plays Lino.
He’s a newcomer to the scene and recently played Marcello in La Fuggitiva.
Danielle Deadwyler plays Zora.
She was last seen as Mamie in Till.
Keith David plays Hershel.
You may recognize his voice talents in The Princess and the Frog, where he played Dr. Facilier.
Kellita Smith plays Lynn.
Between 2001 and 2006, she played Wanda on The Bernie Mac Show.
Finally, Judith Scott plays Maxine.
In 2021, she was seen as Helen in Dear White People.
Who’s your favorite character in From Scratch? Let me know in the comments!
