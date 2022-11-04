How Elon will bring back the Fail Whale

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why reports that Elon Musk wants to dramatically cut Twitter’s infrastructure spending could damage the company as much as anything else he’s done, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky on hiring priorities, and the tao of computing.

Selipsky’s ‘very conservative’ AWS AWS is ratcheting down its hiring for new positions at the cloud computing provider, according to CEO Adam Selipsky. “AWS has done a lot of hiring to drive innovation and work with customers over the past few years,” Selipsky told Protocol in an interview on Friday. “We’ve grown significantly. We have, I think, a strong set of resources. We will definitely slow down our growth … in hiring.” The news follows word this week from Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at parent company Amazon, that the retail and tech giant will temporarily halt new incremental hires for its corporate workforce due to “an unusual macroeconomic environment,” but will continue to hire in “targeted places.” Galetti said Amazon wants to balance its hiring and investments with being “thoughtful” about the economy. “With the economy in an uncertain place and in light of how many people we have hired in the last few years, [Amazon CEO Andy Jassy] and S-team decided this week to pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce,” Galetti said in a message shared with employees on Wednesday and made public on Thursday. “We had already done so in a few of our businesses in recent weeks and have added our other businesses to this approach.” “Across Amazon, we’re going to be very conservative just in the immediate future about the resources we bring on board,” Selipsky said. “AWS will also be very conservative about new resources we bring on board. We’re always concerned with the long-term health of the business. And if there’s something that we need to do to serve customers or build an important capability, we’ll take the long-term view.” We’ll have more from Protocol’s in-depth interview with Selipsky in the coming weeks. Stay tuned. — Donna Goodison (email | twitter)

An invite to ponder planetary computation What is the future of computation? How will tech stacks affect the geopolitical order in years to come? Is the earth gradually developing its own intelligent awareness? If these are the sorts of questions that excite and inspire you, a computing philosophy project launched by the Berggruen Institute — which will pay to convene philosophers, designers, technologists, and other techno-thinkers in Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Seoul to ponder them — is seeking program participants. “The goal really is to shift a theoretical and practical, philosophical discourse around computation that will reorient computation toward a more productive relationship to planetary futures,” Benjamin Bratton, professor at the University of California, San Diego, and director of the program, told me last month. “Computation is a necessary part of that equation,” he said. Take climate change. Bratton said, “The very idea of climate change is itself an outcome of planetary-scale computation. Without the sensors and simulations and super-computing models, the very idea of climate change, at least at its scientific granularity, can’t exist.” The Antikythera program, named after the Antikythera mechanism — the world’s first known computer – is accepting applications through Nov. 11. — Kate Kaye (email | twitter)

Around the enterprise Microsoft said the percentage of cyberattacks by nation-state groups targeting critical infrastructure reached 40% during the 12 months ended in June 2022, doubling year-over-year, driven by Russia-linked attacks on Ukraine and espionage against the U.S. and other Ukrainian allies. Alibaba Cloud will use its internally developed Arm server chips to power 20% of its instances by 2025, the company said this week.

