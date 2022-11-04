India UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “India UPS Market By Type (Online, Offline, Line Interactive), By Rating (Less than 5kVA, 5.1 kVA – 50 kVA, 50.1 kVA – 200 kVA, Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Government, Industrial), By Sector, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

India UPS Market was valued at INR 84,794.76 million in 2022 and is expected to project a robust growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.32% owing to favorable government initiatives, and growing demand for power backup solutions etc.

In the event of power loss, a UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) equipment delivers both backup and primary power. It serves as the foundational part of the power protection architecture. In the event of an unplanned power outage, a UPS is generally used to safeguard desktop computers, telecommunication devices, data centers, electrical equipment, etc. against equipment damage and potential data loss or major business disruption.

Residential, manufacturing, industrial, IT/ITES, BFSI, SME, healthcare, telecom, retail, education, and government sectors all make extensive use of UPS systems.

Revitalization Through Technologies Driving Market Growth

Local producers competing for shelf space and the best price in the dynamic UPS market include both branded and unbranded local manufacturers. As a result, competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are also common. In order to offer better deals to clients, rising demand-led approaches have also maintained the trend of technical improvement. As a result, there is more research and product development in the sector.

The online UPS, which is the most widely used equipment in the world for shielding any critical electrical and electronic hardware or data from power shortages and fluctuations, is one of the ground-breaking technologies. If the main supply or fluctuations go above a certain threshold, a double-conversion UPS switches over automatically to battery mode.

Green UPS Systems

Energy costs have rapidly risen over the last few years, and consumers have become more environment- conscious. Due to these factors, a number of businesses have created green UPS technology that uses less energy. Comparing green UPS designs to traditional UPS designs, the power consumption of UPS systems is reduced by up to 75%.

As a result, when buyers are comparing UPS devices, an energy-efficiency design is one of the key criteria they take into account. Furthermore, enhanced monitoring and thermal design technologies in green UPS solutions lower heat generation. As a result, it is predicted that demand for green UPS will rise significantly throughout the projection period due to a growth in the use of green UPS devices in a variety of applications, including IT networks and telecommunications.

Cloud Computing

Although cloud computing has been around for a while, it has reached a tipping point recently. Half of all enterprises globally are utilising public cloud platforms, according to Forrester Research.

With end-to-end visibility and near real-time modification, organizations are able to improve production and manage centralized global supply chains as more enterprises move their operations and IT-related activities to cloud-based “software as a service” (SaaS) platforms. All the other megatrends are held together by cloud-based technology. So, as cloud computing becomes more prevalent, the size and use of data centres will likewise increase.

Transformer-less UPS Systems

Insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) are used in transformer-free UPS systems in place of the bulky, expensive, and noisy transformer component to manage high voltages. Its smaller and lighter size makes it simpler to install and move, which lowers the initial investment and ongoing operational costs.

The transformer-less UPS offers several key advantages, including being smaller and lighter, running more efficiently (particularly at lower loads), produces less heat and noise, low cost, easy installation, and user friendly. Thus, transformer-free UPS systems are anticipated to become more common in the market as a result of these benefits.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India UPS Market.

Schneider Electric India Private Limited

Microtek International Private Limited

Numeric Power Systems Limited

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited

Vertiv Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Eaton Power Quality Private Limited

Socomec Innovative Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Fuji Electric India Pvt. Ltd

Riello Power India Pvt Ltd.

Delta Power Solutions India Private Limited

Aplab Limited

Uniline Energy Systems Pvt.Ltd.

Renutron Power Solutions India

EnerTech UPS Pvt. Ltd.

ABP Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

ARVI Systems & Controls Pvt. Ltd

Hykon India Limited

Switching Avo Electro Power Limited

Power-One Micro Systems Private Limited

Powernet Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Report Scope:

India UPS Market, By Type:

Online

Offline

Line Interactive

India UPS Market, By Rating:

5.1 kVA – 50 kVA

50.1 kVA – 200 kVA

Less than 5kVA

Others

India UPS Market, By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Residential

India UPS Market, By Sector:

IT

OEM(Manufacturing)

Housing

BFSI

Healthcare

Railways

Oil & Gas

Power

Solar

Others

India UPS Market, By Region:

