John Lennon Once Explained Why The Beatles Reuniting Would Never Happen, and He Was 100% Right

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

John Lennon Destroyed His Home in a Fit of Rage Over Roman Polanski

The aftermath of the 1970 split made it clear The Beatles couldn’t have stayed together much longer.

They all had solo albums in the works, signaling each member anticipated and even looked forward to the split. Paul released his first solo album before The Beatles officially split. (Which led to him kicking Ringo Starr out of his house). Ringo released two albums in 1970, including one that beat Macca’s first salvo into stores. John and George put out their solo debuts the same year.

Reuniting as The Beatles in the 70s would have been insanely lucrative, but John said there was no putting the puzzle back together once they took it apart, per Express. “[P]ersonally I don’t see any reason to form that group again. Paul has his new band, I have a new band, no doubt George will have a band, and Ringo will have a band.”

John was right to dismiss talks of reuniting soon after the split.

Each Beatle finally being in charge of his own work satisfied their personal creative interests. John and Paul didn’t have to share writing credits. George didn’t have to fight to get his songs on albums, and Ringo had an opportunity to escape the shadow of his bandmates. Once they tasted that freedom, going back to collaborating again would have felt unnatural.

Plus, The Beatles packed a lot into a relatively short time together.

The quartet toured, recorded albums, shot films, made talk show appearances, and did endless press conferences nearly nonstop from 1962 to 1966. They traded touring for intensive studio experimentation in 1966. Landmark albums such as Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and Abbey Road resulted. Their time together appeared short, but it was intense.

Reuniting the Fab Four would have been a crass decision

RELATED: George Harrison and John Lennon Had a Heated Argument About Yoko Ono Performing at the Concert for Bangladesh

Most of all, a Beatles reunion would have felt crass, especially the longer they waited.

Getting back together in 1971, even for a one-off performance, would have felt too soon. John’s lost weekend began in mid-1973, a year in which Paul released two albums with Wings. George put out Living in the Material World, and Ringo released his self-titled third solo album that year.

John committed himself to being a family man when emerged from his lost weekend in 1975. The Beatles were 10 years in the past by the time he started making music again in 1980 after a five-year break. At that point, John and The Beatles reuniting would have appeared like a money grab, no matter how sincere the intentions were. They protected their lofty legacy by not getting back together.

John closed the door on reuniting with The Beatles soon after they broke up, and it was the right choice.

The Beatles did get back together on one album — sort of