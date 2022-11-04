John Lennon Once Explained Why The Beatles Reuniting Would Never Happen, and He Was 100% Right

John Lennon and The Beatles gave their fans a rare gift — a sustained creative peak that began almost as soon as the band debuted and lasted until they broke up. The Fab Four transformed from writing saccharine pop tunes to lengthier experimental songs. John even bragged about pioneering one recording trick before anyone else. Fans surely pined for a reunion when they disintegrated in 1970, but John was right when he explained why The Beatles had no shot at reuniting.
John Lennon once explained why The Beatles had no chance at reuniting: ‘That’s just how it is’
If the last 60 years or so have shown us anything, it’s that The Beatles created music that seems destined to endure. They proved equally capable of writing short and sweet pop songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and first-wave psychedelic rock like “Tomorrow Never Knows.”
Still, as the 1960s wore on, the pressure to continue churning out hits remained. Internal tensions mounted, and the Fab Four’s foundation started cracking. Lennon and Paul McCartney continued to write most of the tunes, leading to some frustration from budding songwriter George Harrison. Ringo Starr was bored recording 1967’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band since he felt more like a session musician.
John knew the end was coming long before it arrived in 1970, as Express reported:
“[B]y the time The Beatles were at their peak, we were cutting each other down to size. We were limiting our capacity to write and perform by fitting it into some kind of format, and that’s why it caused trouble. I knew I wouldn’t be doing the same thing. It just doesn’t work like that. It’s like a rugby team. Sometimes you just have to get married and leave the boys on a Saturday night. That’s just how it is.”
John Lennon describes why The Beatles had to break up