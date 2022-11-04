Know your neighbour: A passion for the environment | Randburg Sun

Not many people move to a suburb just because it is scenic and has a thriving natural environment.

But this is exactly what Candis Lubbe did when she relocated to Boskruin a year ago.

The environmental consultant is an avid runner and for about six years she frequently ran through the quiet, well-kept suburb just to catch a glimpse of Boskruin Koppie.

“The main reason for wanting to move was because I love the koppie and now and then I go up,” she told Randburg Sun.

“The community has clean-ups and we make sure there is no litter around. There are rabbits and dassies living in the area because of the koppie and it is great to see them. Boskruin is central and very peaceful. The community ensures it is well-kept”

Lubbe said she works from home and the quiet of the neighbourhood is a huge bonus.

“I am passionate about the environment. I believe humans are an evolving species – always developing, growing and spreading. So we need to be responsible about our impact on nature.”

Lubbe’s work as an environmental consultant features mainly on the legal side, helping companies stay compliant, and thus responsible about their environmental impact.

She mainly works with mining companies.

“There is so much environmental law and it can be hard to understand. I try to keep it simple for companies, help them keep their admin to a minimum.”

Related Article: