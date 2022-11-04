Categories
Entertainment

Longitudinal analysis of the Five Sisters hot springs in Yellowstone National Park reveals a dynamic thermoalkaline environment – Scientific Reports


  • Mueller, R. C. et al. An emerging view of the diversity, ecology, and function of Archaea in alkaline hydrothermal environments. FEMS Microbiol. Ecol. 97, fiaa246 (2020).


    Google Scholar     

  • López-López, O., Cerdán, M.-E. & González-Siso, M.-I. Thermus thermophilus as a source of thermostable lipolytic enzymes. Microorganisms 3, 792–808 (2015).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sahay, H. et al. Hot springs of Indian Himalayas: Potential sources of microbial diversity and thermostable hydrolytic enzymes. 3 Biotech 7, 118 (2017).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Patel, A. K., Singhania, R. R., Sim, S. J. & Pandey, A. Thermostable cellulases: Current status and perspectives. Bioresour Technol 279, 385–392 (2019).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Decastro, M.-E., Rodríguez-Belmonte, E. & González-Siso, M.-I. Metagenomics of thermophiles with a focus on discovery of novel thermozymes. Front. Microbiol. 7, 1521–1521 (2016).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Meslé, M. M. et al. Isolation and characterization of lignocellulose-degrading geobacillus thermoleovorans from Yellowstone National Park. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 88, e0095821 (2022).

    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Verma, P., Yadav, A. N., Shukla, L., Saxena, A. K. & Suman, A. Hydrolytic enzymes production by thermotolerant Bacillus altitudinis IARI-MB-9 and Gulbenkiania mobilis IARI-MB-18 isolated from Manikaran hot springs. Int. J. Adv. Res. 3, 1241–1250 (2015).

    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu, B. et al. Microbial sulfur metabolism and environmental implications. Sci. Total Environ. 778, 146085 (2021).

    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lavrentyeva, E. V. et al. Bacterial diversity and functional activity of microbial communities in hot springs of the Baikal Rift Zone. Microbiology 87, 272–281 (2018).

    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Miller Scott, R., Strong Aaron, L., Jones Kenneth, L. & Ungerer Mark, C. Bar-Coded pyrosequencing reveals shared bacterial community properties along the temperature gradients of two alkaline hot springs in Yellowstone National Park. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 75, 4565–4572 (2009).

    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sharp, C. E. et al. Humboldt’s spa: Microbial diversity is controlled by temperature in geothermal environments. ISME J. 8, 1166–1174 (2014).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Stefanova, K. et al. Archaeal and bacterial diversity in two hot springs from geothermal regions in Bulgaria as demostrated by 16S rRNA and GH-57 genes. Int. Microbiol. 18, 217–223 (2015).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hou, W. et al. A comprehensive census of microbial diversity in hot springs of Tengchong, Yunnan Province China using 16S rRNA gene pyrosequencing. PLoS ONE 8, e53350 (2013).

    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sahm, K. et al. High abundance of heterotrophic prokaryotes in hydrothermal springs of the Azores as revealed by a network of 16S rRNA gene-based methods. Extremophiles 17, 649–662 (2013).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Purcell, D. et al. The effects of temperature, pH and sulphide on the community structure of hyperthermophilic streamers in hot springs of northern Thailand. FEMS Microbiol. Ecol. 60, 456–466 (2007).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Meyer-Dombard, D. R. & Amend, J. P. Geochemistry and microbial ecology in alkaline hot springs of Ambitle Island, Papua New Guinea. Extremophiles 18, 763–778 (2014).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • de Leon, K. B., Gerlach, R., Peyton, B. M. & Fields, M. W. Archaeal and bacterial communities in three alkaline hot springs in Heart Lake Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National Park. Front. Microbiol. 4, 10 (2013).


    Google Scholar     

  • Boomer, S. M., Noll, K. L., Geesey, G. G. & Dutton, B. E. Formation of multilayered photosynthetic biofilms in an alkaline thermal spring in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 75, 2464–2475 (2009).

    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, S. et al. Greater temporal changes of sediment microbial community than its waterborne counterpart in Tengchong hot springs, Yunnan Province, China. Sci. Rep. 4, 7479 (2014).

    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sun, Y., Liu, Y., Pan, J., Wang, F. & Li, M. Perspectives on cultivation strategies of archaea. Microb. Ecol. 79, 770–784 (2020).

    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Brock, T. D. Life at high temperatures. Science 158, 1012 (1967).

    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Christiansen, R. L. The Quaternary and Pliocene Yellowstone Plateau volcanic field of Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana. Professional Paper (2001).

  • Rowe, J. J., Fournier, R. & Morey, G. Chemical analysis of thermal waters in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, 1960–65. USGS https://doi.org/10.3133/b1303 (1973).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fournier, R., Thompson, M. J. & Hutchinson, R. A. The geochemistry of hot spring waters at Norris Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National Park. International symposium on water-rock interactions (1992).

  • Podar, P. T., Yang, Z., Björnsdóttir, S. H. & Podar, M. Comparative analysis of microbial diversity across temperature gradients in hot springs from Yellowstone and Iceland. Front. Microbiol. 11, 1625 (2020).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Pala, C. et al. Environmental drivers controlling bacterial and archaeal abundance in the sediments of a Mediterranean lagoon ecosystem. Curr. Microbiol. 75, 1147–1155 (2018).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Foyer, C. H., Noctor, G. & Hodges, M. Respiration and nitrogen assimilation: Targeting mitochondria-associated metabolism as a means to enhance nitrogen use efficiency. J. Exp. Bot. 62, 1467–1482 (2011).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ershanovich, V. N. et al. Nitrogen assimilation enzymes in Bacillus subtilis mutants with hyperproduction of riboflavin. Mol. Gen. Mikrobiol. Virusol. 2005(3), 29–34 (2005).


    Google Scholar     

  • Offre, P., Spang, A. & Schleper, C. Archaea in biogeochemical cycles. Annu Rev Microbiol 67, 437–457 (2013).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cabello, P., Roldán, M. D. & Moreno-Vivián, C. Nitrate reduction and the nitrogen cycle in archaea. Microbiology 150, 3527–3546 (2004).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Graupner, M., Xu, H. & White, R. H. The pyrimidine nucleotide reductase step in riboflavin and F(420) biosynthesis in archaea proceeds by the eukaryotic route to riboflavin. J. Bacteriol. 184, 1952–1957 (2002).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chernyh, N. A. et al. Dissimilatory sulfate reduction in the archaeon “Candidatus Vulcanisaeta moutnovskia” sheds light on the evolution of sulfur metabolism. Nat. Microbiol. 5, 1428–1438 (2020).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Castelle, C. J. & Banfield, J. F. Major new microbial groups expand diversity and alter our understanding of the tree of life. Cell 172, 1181–1197 (2018).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Williams, T. A. et al. Integrative modeling of gene and genome evolution roots the archaeal tree of life. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 114, E4602–E4611 (2017).

    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Guy, L. & Ettema, T. J. G. The archaeal ‘TACK’ superphylum and the origin of eukaryotes. Trends Microbiol. 19, 580–587 (2011).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, Y., Wegener, G., Hou, J., Wang, F. & Xiao, X. Expanding anaerobic alkane metabolism in the domain of Archaea. Nat. Microbiol. 4, 595–602 (2019).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hedlund, B. P. et al. Uncultivated thermophiles: Current status and spotlight on ‘Aigarchaeota’. Curr. Opin. Microbiol. 25, 136–145 (2015).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Reichart, N. J. et al. Activity-based cell sorting reveals responses of uncultured archaea and bacteria to substrate amendment. ISME J. 14, 2851–2861 (2020).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hua, Z.-S. et al. Genomic inference of the metabolism and evolution of the archaeal phylum Aigarchaeota. Nat. Commun. 9, 2832 (2018).

    ADS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Beam, J. P. et al. Ecophysiology of an uncultivated lineage of Aigarchaeota from an oxic, hot spring filamentous “streamer” community. ISME J. 10, 210–224 (2016).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gonsior, M. et al. Yellowstone hot springs are organic chemodiversity hot spots. Sci. Rep. 8, 14155 (2018).

    ADS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gibson, M. L. & Hinman, N. W. Mixing of hydrothermal water and groundwater near hot springs, Yellowstone National Park (USA): Hydrology and geochemistry. Hydrogeol. J. 21, 919–933 (2013).

    ADS 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Campbell, K. M. et al. Sulfolobus islandicus meta-populations in Yellowstone National Park hot springs. Environ. Microbiol. 19, 2334–2347 (2017).

    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Thiel, V. et al. The dark side of the mushroom spring microbial mat: Life in the shadow of chlorophototrophs. I. Microbial diversity based on 16S rRNA gene amplicons and metagenomic sequencing. Front. Microbiol. 7, 919 (2016).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Caporaso, J. G. et al. Global patterns of 16S rRNA diversity at a depth of millions of sequences per sample. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 108, 4516–4522 (2011).

    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Parada, A. E., Needham, D. M. & Fuhrman, J. A. Every base matters: Assessing small subunit rRNA primers for marine microbiomes with mock communities, time series and global field samples. Environ. Microbiol. 18, 1403–1414 (2016).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Apprill, A., McNally, S., Parsons, R. & Weber, L. Minor revision to V4 region SSU rRNA 806R gene primer greatly increases detection of SAR11 bacterioplankton. Aquat. Microb. Ecol. 75, 129–137 (2015).


    Google Scholar     

  • Thompson, L. R. et al. A communal catalogue reveals Earth’s multiscale microbial diversity. Nature 555, 457–463 (2017).

    ADS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Eloe-Fadrosh, E. A., Ivanova, N. N., Woyke, T. & Kyrpides, N. C. Metagenomics uncovers gaps in amplicon-based detection of microbial diversity. Nat. Microbiol. 1, 15032 (2016).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Edgar, R. C. Search and clustering orders of magnitude faster than BLAST. Bioinformatics 26, 2460–2461 (2010).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Edgar, R. C. UNOISE2: Improved error-correction for Illumina 16S and ITS amplicon sequencing. BioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/081257 (2016).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Murali, A., Bhargava, A. & Wright, E. S. IDTAXA: A novel approach for accurate taxonomic classification of microbiome sequences. Microbiome 6, 140 (2018).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Parks, D. H. et al. A complete domain-to-species taxonomy for Bacteria and Archaea. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 1079–1086 (2020).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Katoh, K. & Standley, D. M. MAFFT multiple sequence alignment software version 7: Improvements in performance and usability. Mol. Biol. Evol. 30, 772–780 (2013).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Stamatakis, A. RAxML version 8: A tool for phylogenetic analysis and post-analysis of large phylogenies. Bioinformatics 30, 1312–1313 (2014).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Letunic, I. & Bork, P. Interactive Tree Of Life (iTOL) v5: An online tool for phylogenetic tree display and annotation. Nucleic Acids Res. 49, W293–W296 (2021).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Matsen, F. A., Kodner, R. B. & Armbrust, E. V. pplacer: Linear time maximum-likelihood and Bayesian phylogenetic placement of sequences onto a fixed reference tree. BMC Bioinform. 11, 538 (2010).


    Google Scholar     

  • Chong, J., Liu, P., Zhou, G. & Xia, J. Using MicrobiomeAnalyst for comprehensive statistical, functional, and meta-analysis of microbiome data. Nat. Protoc. 15, 799–821 (2020).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chambers, M. C. et al. A cross-platform toolkit for mass spectrometry and proteomics. Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 918–920 (2012).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Pluskal, T., Castillo, S., Villar-Briones, A. & Oresic, M. MZmine 2: Modular framework for processing, visualizing, and analyzing mass spectrometry-based molecular profile data. BMC Bioinform. 11, 395 (2010).


    Google Scholar     

  • Patiny, L. & Borel, A. ChemCalc: A building block for tomorrow’s chemical infrastructure. J. Chem. Inf. Model. 53, 1223–1228 (2013).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chong, J., Wishart, D. S. & Xia, J. Using MetaboAnalyst 4.0 for comprehensive and integrative metabolomics data analysis. Curr. Protoc. Bioinform. 68, e86 (2019).


    Google Scholar     

  • Liu, G., Lee, D. P., Schmidt, E. & Prasad, G. L. Pathway analysis of global metabolomic profiles identified enrichment of caffeine, energy, and arginine metabolism in smokers but not moist snuff consumers. Bioinform. Biol. Insights 13, 1177932219882961–1177932219882961 (2019).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xia, J. & Wishart, D. S. MetPA: A web-based metabolomics tool for pathway analysis and visualization. Bioinformatics 26, 2342–2344 (2010).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Huber, W. et al. Orchestrating high-throughput genomic analysis with Bioconductor. Nat. Methods 12, 115–121 (2015).

    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rohart, F., Gautier, B., Singh, A. & Lé Cao, K.-A. mixOmics: An R package for ’omics feature selection and multiple data integration. PLoS Comput. Biol. 13, e1005752–e1005752 (2017).

    ADS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     



    • Source link

    Google News

    By Google News

    GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.