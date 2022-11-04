Meghan’s outfit that reflected her true feelings on the Queen

In his biography of the Queen, journalist Robert Hardman recalled a funny statement the Queen made regarding her fashion choices.

He remembered: “My favourite remark she ever said was, ‘I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am’.”

Sophie Wessex, who enjoyed a very close friendship with the Queen, also spoke about her mother-in-law’s bold fashion choices in The Queen at 90.

She stated: “Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past

