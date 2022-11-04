Netflix’s ‘TROLL’ Brings Nordic Folklore to Life

Netflix has released the trailer for TROLL, not to be confused with Dreamworks‘ musical comedy Trolls, a new fantasy-adventure film capturing the awakening of a gigantic ancient troll who emerges from the Norwegian Mountains following a loud explosion. The Troll is said to have awakened after a millennium in captivity, destroying all that’s in its path with its trajectory set for the bustling city of Oslo.

A fearless paleontologist is enlisted to investigate and shift its course as the military is seen making preparations for the King Kong-sized figure. The upcoming movie is directed by Roar Uthaug, the filmmaker behind Tomb Raider (2018) and The Wave (2015), and stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen.

Take a look at the trailer above and expect the film to premiere on Netflix just in time for the holiday season on December 1.

