NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes


Florida State (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is entering the final third of its season with some momentum after taking down Georgia Tech last weekend. The Seminoles travel to face a Miami Hurricanes team that has disappointed compared to its preseason expectations under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal (4-4, 2-2 ACC).

The Hurricanes have lost four of their last six games and are dealing with a couple of injuries – including an upper-body injury that has starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s status in question. Cristobal has stated that the team is preparing Van Dyke, backup quarterback Jake Garcia, and true freshman Jacurri Brown to play on Saturday. Garcia started in Miami’s 14-12 victory in four overtimes against Virginia last weekend. He completed 15/29 passes for 125 yards.





