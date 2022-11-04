Owen Wilson is arguably one of the most well-known names in the comedy genre. While his roles as of late have diverged into other genres, Wilson will always be remembered for his comedic films. In fact, most of his best performances stem from his comedic roles in films and franchises like Zoolander, Wedding Crashers, and Meet the Parents.





Over the last year, Wilson recently starred in the Disney+ series Loki, a spinoff from the MCU’s Thor films, and Cars on the Road, an animated TV series that brings us back to the beloved Radiator Springs. He also starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the romance film, Marry Me, where Wilson’s performance should have received more hype than it did. All of these productions showcase Wilson’s ability to cross genres while still delivering plenty of comedic lines.

It looks like Wilson will be returning to his roots as his two upcoming films, Paint and Haunted Mansion, are both of the comedy genre. Wilson has also teased a possible Wedding Crashers sequel over the last few months. While not much else has been said about the sequel, fans are excited to see the actor back in comedic action. Until then, here are Owen Wilson’s best comedy movies, ranked.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

10/10 Zoolander

Village Roadshow Productions

Zoolander is the first of many films to star Wilson and Ben Stiller. In this almost-ridiculous film, the pair play self-obsessed models. Derek Zoolander (Stiller) is at the end of his career thanks to hot newcomer models like Hansel, who had just stolen what would have been Derek’s fourth VH1 Male Model of the Year Award. While suffering from his loss, a fashion czar named Mugatu (Will Ferrell) offers him an opportunity to reinvent himself. Unfortunately, this ends up being a trap, one in which Derek finds himself brainwashed to kill the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Related: Owen Wilson Claims Marvel ‘Scolded’ Him for Loki Leaks

9/10 Night at the Museum

20th Century Studios

Night at the Museum is yet another film that pairs Wilson and Stiller together. In this film, Stiller’s character Larry takes on the role of a night security guard for the Museum of Natural History. Much to his surprise, he finds that the museum and its exhibits come to life at night. Wilson plays Jedediah, a wild west miniature who is constantly trying to battle Octavius (Steve Coogan), who is a Roman general.

8/10 The Internship

Regency Enterprises

The Internship reunites Wilson and Vince Vaughn as the pair take on internship roles at Google. The two were originally salesmen who found their careers obsolete thanks to the impending digital age. To prove they are not obsolete, they talk themselves into a coveted internship position with Google, where they are surrounded by young, tech-savvy individuals who are all competing for a shot at employment once their internship has been completed.

7/10 The French Dispatch

Searchlight Pictures

The French Dispatch is a 2021 film that is set in a fictional 20th Century French city. In this city, a magazine entitled The French Dispatch has just lost its editor, who recently died. In his will, he requests that the publication of the magazine be suspended. From this opening scene, the movie goes off into four segments that represent four magazine pieces. In the film, Wilson plays Herbsaint Sazerac, a character that is found in the Cycling Reporter segment.

6/10 The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Touchstone Pictures

In the comedic film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Wilson plays Ned Plimpton, a pilot who claims to be Steve Zissou’s (Bill Murray) unknown son. Steve is a famous oceanographer, who puts together a team to seek revenge on a tiger shark, who, in turn, killed his friend while the pair were making a documentary. Ned joins the revenge team along with a journalist and Steve’s estranged wife.

5/10 The Royal Tenenbaums

Touchstone Pictures

The Royal Tenenbaums centers around the dysfunctional Tenebaum family. Wilson plays Eli Cash, the Tenebaum’s neighbor, who has always wanted to be part of the family. Eli is also Richie’s best friend. In the film, Richie is played by Wilson’s real-life brother, Luke Wilson. As if acting was not enough for the star, Wilson also helped to write the script for the movie, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Related: Exclusive: Owen Wilson on his Role in Secret Headquarters and Playing a Memorable Superhero

4/10 Meet the Parents

Dreamworks Pictures

Meet the Parents is another film in which Stiller and Wilson team up to share their comedic backgrounds together. In this film, Wilson plays the ex-boyfriend and favorite of the father whom Stiller’s character, Greg, needs to impress so that he can propose. Naturally, the father is not an easy one to impress and the entire visit is every date’s worst nightmare. Robert De Niro stars as Jack Byrnes, aka the father.

3/10 The Grand Budapest Hotel

Fox Searchlight Pictures

In Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wilson plays a side character called M. Chuck, who is a member of the Society of the Crossed Keys and a concierge at another hotel. M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes) is also a member of the society, who ends up working to prove his innocence after being accused of murder. The story mostly centers around M. Gustave, while a writer has come to stay at the hotel to learn more about the intriguing concierge.

2/10 Wedding Crashers

New Line Cinema

In perhaps one of his most famous comedic roles, Wilson plays a wedding crasher named John in the aptly titled Wedding Crashers. Alongside his fellow womanizer, Jeremy, played by Vince Vaughn, the pair frequently crashes weddings in order to hook up with the women there. After one of the weddings, the team finds themselves at odds with one another after John breaks one of the wedding crasher rules and falls for Claire (Rachel McAdams).

1/10 Cars

Pixar

Wilson stars as Lightning McQueen in the 2006 Disney Pixar film, Cars. Lightning McQueen is a rookie racecar who finds himself stranded in the small town of Radiator Springs while on his way to the biggest race of his life. While he is stuck in the town awaiting new tires, he learns that sometimes life is best when you slow down and learn to enjoy life. Wilson went on to reprise his role in the subsequent films. He also reprised his role in the 2022 Disney+ series, Cars on the Road.