Palm Desert girls’ tennis beats Troy in second round of CIF-SS playoffs


Layla Rizvanbegovic of Palm Desert hits during her Desert Empire League semifinal doubles match at Rancho Mirage High School, Oct. 27, 2022.

Top-ranked Palm Desert High School started its CIF-SS Division 2 playoff run with a comfortable victory Friday afternoon.

The Aztecs, who rolled through the Desert Empire League unbeaten, defeated Troy High School 11-7 in the second round.

Everyone who took the court for the Aztecs, who are unbeaten at 16-0 on the season, earned at least one victory Friday.

Palm Desert freshman Sophia Jacobs, who won the DEL individual title, won two sets in singles play. Seniors Delaney Tangle and Rochelle Suarez each won one set for the Aztecs.

But it was the play of the doubles teams that caught the eye of first-year head coach Owen McIntosh on Friday. Each of the Aztecs’ three doubles teams won at least two sets, led by three wins from cousins Layla and Shayla Rizvanbegovic. The doubles teams of Zoe Lopez and Audrey Park, along with Sam Lee and Alli Smith both won two sets.

Sophia Jacobs of Palm Desert hits a shot during her Desert Empire League semifinal match against Rochelle Suarez at Rancho Mirage High School, Oct. 27, 2022.

“We have very strong singles players, and I knew we would get a certain amount of points from them,” McIntosh said. “The question was the doubles.

“Our doubles are put together by players who have not played a lot of tournaments, so we manufactured these doubles teams,” McIntosh said. “I’ve got to say that they outperformed what I thought they would do. That’s my biggest takeaway, we’re stronger in doubles than I initially thought.” 



