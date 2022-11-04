Premium Bonds: Millions of prizes remain unclaimed

In October, NS&I increased its Premium Bond prize-fund rate from 1.4 percent to 2.2 percent and meant there was more chance of a Bond holder to win a prize.

The recent change meant the odds of each £1 Premium Bond number winning a prize improved from 24,500 to one to 24,000 to one.

From October, 18 people would win the £100,000 prize, up from 10 in September and 35 people would now win £50,000 up from 20 the month before.

The change did mean that there would be a smaller number of people winning the £25 going from 4.7 million to 3.4 million.