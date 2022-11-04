Queen Elizabeth’s coronation dress had hidden detail

It took a team of six embroideresses around 3,000 hours over nine weeks to complete the gown, which was made out of satin, not unlike the monarch’s wedding dress.

The intricate floral design was made from gold and silver thread, as well as pastel-coloured silks, encrusted with pearls, sequins, and crystals.

In Secrets of the Royal Palace, a Channel Five documentary series, art historian Jacky Klein explained how, despite not telling the Queen about it, Norman had hid the four-leaf clover in plain sight on the dress.

She said: “Unknown to the Queen, Hartnell added a secret detail which was a little four-leaf shamrock which he placed on her left skirt just underneath where her hand would be resting during the ceremony.”

