The heels were unusual as they were in two tones – half the shoe was grey, while the other half was burgundy.

To complete her outfit, Maxima donned a casual, beige jacket, which was collarless and featured large buttons running down its centre.

It was a relaxed fit and the sleeves were slightly baggy. The Dutch Queen also wore huge, dangling earrings, a watch, and her diamond engagement ring.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Maxima’s look, noting her love for taking fashion risks.