Research Guides: A Key to More Exhaustive Research by Lori Thornton

April 4th

Research guides describe available locality- or topic-specific resources. They can include key information needed when researching in these locations. Find guides created by libraries, archives, museums, and societies, and learn to create your own. Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/re…

April 4: Lori Thornton

Lori Thornton, MLS, professional genealogist and academic librarian, resides in Morristown, Tennessee. The Mississippi native specializes in Southern States research and religious records. Lori speaks to librarians and genealogists locally, regionally, and nationally. Her own ancestry includes early New England settlers who migrated to the Midwest, Amish who immigrated to Pennsylvania and beyond, and Southern ancestors.

Lori holds master’s degrees from Cincinnati Bible Seminary and University of Kentucky and studied at Institute for Genealogical Research (IGHR) and Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP). She serves as a director for North Carolina Genealogical Society. She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the National Genealogical Society, and several state and local societies.

She authored Research in Mississippi in National Genealogical Society’s Research in the States series in 2017. She wrote articles appearing in several genealogical publications. She hosts Zoom genealogy chats twice a month, providing networking opportunities for attendees.