Categories
Health

RSVP for German Genealogy


media release: The Friends of the Max Kade Institute and the Wisconsin Historical Society invite you to this online, all-day webinar that focuses on your German ancestors!

Antje Petty, Director of the Max Kade Institute for German American Studies will present 4 one hour lectures on these topics.  Each lecture will be followed by a Q & A. 

Lectures, Q & A and chat log will be recorded and made accessible for 30 days for those who register.  

  • Overview of German immigration to America
  • Finding and Accessing German-Language Documents in America
  • Who Can Read This?: A brief tutorial on how to read Kurrent, the old German Script
  • Following the Paper Trail: Analyzing German documents and overcoming brick walls

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. CDT (includes a 15 minute break between lectures and a 30 minute lunch break.), webinar. Registration deadline: 12:00pm Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. A recording of the webinar will be available to registrants for 30 days following the event. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.