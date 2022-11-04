Russian troops rage at Army as they expose flaw of protective gear





A group of furious Russian soldiers revealed their frustration over the defective military equipment they were provided to defend themselves against the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Since Vladimir Putin launched a partial mobilisation order in September, similar videos have emerged from the battlefield with conscripts complaining about the faulty military gear being given. in the latest video coming from the battleground, a Russian soldier showed how defective his helmet is and how he was treated like cannon fodder.

Filming his broken helmet, the unnamed soldier said: “These f***ing amazing helmets arrived from Stavropol Krai. “We press it, it rips apart.” As he filmed the shell of his helmet, he said: “Look, this was done with a regular pocket knife. It comes off. “So easy, not even talking about a bullet.”

With a sarcastic tone to his voice, he thanked the administration of Stavropol Krai which claimed to have provided new helmets to the Russian recruits. He said: “Huge “And the deputy head of the administration who was yelling that we’ll all be going to fight: ‘Put on this helmet and go to fight. You first, and we’ll go after you.'” Russia’s Ministry of Defence has reportedly started recruiting prisoners from penitentiary establishments to fight in Ukraine, with some soldiers being taken out of the penal colony in Stavropol Krai. The new reported recruitments come as Russian troops are suffering major military setbacks in the southern province of Kherson amid low morale. READ MORE: Ukraine invasion is a ‘battle against antichrist’ says Putin ally

A Russian-installed Kherson official said Moscow will likely pull out troops from the west bank of the Dnipro river in a potentially major retreat. If confirmed, the move would be a major turning point in the war. “Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left [eastern] bank,” said Kirill Stremousov in an interview with Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet. However, Ukraine said it was suspicious Moscow could be setting a trap by feigning a retreat from the Kherson region. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command said: “This could be a manifestation of a particular provocation, in order to create the impression that the settlements are abandoned, that it is safe to enter them, while they are preparing for street battles. DON’T MISS:

