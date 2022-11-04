The cloudburst is upon us: Cloud-software stocks suffering worst declines on record

The lining in cloud-software stocks Friday was blood red instead of silver.

Forecasts from former software darlings this week added to fears about businesses cutting back on capital spending in the face of a possible recession, and their stocks paid a large price. Multiple ETFs tracking the cloud industry were headed for their worst week on record, while some of the biggest names in the industry saw billions in market capitalization evaporate.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

SKYY,

the Global X Cloud Computing ETF

CLOU,

and the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

WCLD

fell as much as 5% Friday, with the latter two heading for their worst week on record; the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF was on track for its second worst week on record, after a 12.6% decline in the week ending Aug. 19, 2011.

Leading the race for the bottom for cloud-software were shares of Atlassian Inc.

TEAM

and Twilio

TWLO,

which were both easily heading for their worst day ever having both shed a third or more of their value in Friday trading. Late Thursday, Atlassian execs said customers were converting to paid subscriptions from freemium versions at a slower pace. Twilio caught a two-notch downgrade from B. of A. Securities analyst Michael Funk before the company forecast a poor outlook.

Companies like Atlassian and Twilio were seen as a strong bet heading into a recession, as cloud software can help to reduce costs from legacy software as well as create efficiencies within organizations. Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle, in detailing the read-throughs on Atlassian’s report, explained how that view is now changing on Wall Street.

Atlassian’s results “suggest even the most diversified, low cost, visible growth models (cloud transition) are not immune to this brutal macro environment and shares are de-rating accordingly,” they wrote.

“We do see the cloud transition as a ‘when not if’ and pricing incentives to move existing customer to Cloud will create an uplift upon renewals, but we have concerns around 70% of Cloud customers being on monthly plans that are easy to turn off if economic distress continues,” Tindle continued, while maintaining a “market perform” rating.

Cowen analyst Derrick Wood, who has a market perform rating on Atlassian, characterized the company’s miss on billings as “rare,” and also pointed out another weakness.

As layoffs and hiring freezes are playing out across the tech industry, Wood said fewer big customers are growing out their capacity because of fewer developers are being hired.

“We see Atlassian enjoying incumbency advantages alongside low-cost products, but the company is undergoing a multi-year model transition to the cloud and shift in pricing structure; meanwhile there have been several formidable competitors entering the market with compelling consumer-grade software packages,” the Cowen analyst said.

Then again, Atlassian sees the problem as an oppurtunity, as in hiring talent from a large pool.

“There’s a lot of incredible people in the market who may only come on the market once a decade and may have an opportunity to pick those staff up now,” said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian co-chief executive and co-founder on a conference call with analysts. “And so, we’ve been really thoughtful around kind of how many we hire and where we hire.”

“But our experiences that we can come out really strong on the other side by selectively picking out staff that other people letting go,” Farquhar said.

Declines bled over to the largest cloud-software names as well Friday, even as most have yet to report earnings this season. Salesforce Inc.

CRM

shares fell up to 7%, and were headed for their worst week since August 2011, and Service Now Inc.

NOW

shares declined 7% and were headed for their worst week since February 2016. Shares of Okta Inc.

OKTA

fell as much as 12%, Snowflake Inc.

SNOW

shares fell as much as 14%, MongoDB Inc.

MDB

shares dropped 9%, and Workday Inc.

WDAY

shares fell 6%.

Meanwhile, shares of cybersecurity company Cloudflare Inc.

NET

dropped as much as 20% following earnings late Thursday, pulling down other names in the space like Palo Alto Networks Inc.

PANW,

Zscaler Inc.

ZS,

and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

CRWD

all of which were down 6% or more.

Fortinet Inc.

FTNT

kicked off that decline Thursday, after forecasting fourth-quarter billings late Wednesday that undershot analysts’ expectations, sending shares down nearly 14% in Thursday trading. Fortinet’s stock was on track for its worst week since October 2015, according to FactSet records.

Read: Security-software stocks are suffering from this one gloomy forecast

Cybersecurity stocks specifically were heading for their worst week in 2½ years, with the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

HACK

down more than 10%, its worst since a 13% drop the week ended March 13, 2020. The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

CIBR

was down nearly 11%, also on track for its worst week since early 2020.

Of the various cloud-computing ETFs year to date, CIBR is faring best with a 29% drop, and WCLD is performing the worst with a 55% drop, compared with a 22% fall on the S&P 500 index

SPX

and a 34% drop in the Nasdaq Composite Index.

COMP