The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, The Beatles And More Among UK’s Most Streamed Songs Since 1952

The UK’s most-streamed songs released each year since 1952 have been revealed in a new chart created by the Official Charts Company, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2.

The chart has been compiled as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Official UK Singles Chart, which began in 1952.

Tracks from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, The Beatles, Queen, Elton John, Eminem, Lewis Capaldi, and more all feature in the chart. The Stones won the honor of most-streamed song of 1966 with “Paint It Black,” while the Beatles took the title in 1969 with “Here Comes The Sun.”

Elton John has two of the most-streamed songs – first, in 1970 with “Your Song” and, later, in 1972 with “Tiny Dancer.”

The full chart will be aired in special programs across BBC Radio 1 and 2 on November 11 and 12. Songs from 1952 to 1959 will be revealed on Radio 2 in a show hosted by Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson, while tracks up until 1999 will be unveiled in the station’s Sounds Of The 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s shows.

The most-streamed tracks of the 20th century will be revealed on BBC Radio 1. The years 2000-2010 will be presented by Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton, while 2011-2022 will be presented by Jack Saunders. The full chart can be heard on BBC Sounds as a Back To Back Sounds Collection.

“We’re delighted to mark the 70th anniversary of the Official Singles Chart – a record not just of our favorite tunes, but also our shared cultural history,” BBC Radio Pop Networks Commissioning Editor Robert Gallacher said. “With the release of this new chart, it’s particularly fascinating to see which classic songs from the past are rated by today’s music consumers and how that appeal can be driven by exposure on TV, adverts, and social media. This chart is a true testament to the timelessness of brilliant pop music.”

“Official Charts are proud to team up with our long-standing partners at the BBC to compile this unique playlist of 70 incredible songs marking 70 years of the beloved institution that is the UK’s Official Singles Chart,” added Official Charts Company Chief Executive Martin Talbot. “As ever, the data doesn’t lie; this is a collection of indisputable classics spanning over seven decades of Official Chart history, as affirmed by the British public and their playlist selections.”

Meanwhile, in the latest UK chart news, Taylor Swift scored a rare chart double last week (October 28) when she hit the top spot in both the albums and singles charts. Midnights is the star’s ninth consecutive No.1 album in the UK, while “Anti-Hero” is now her second UK No.1 single following 2017’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Check out the full list of the most-streamed songs in the UK here.

