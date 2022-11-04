The war, he said, will pass. The real crisis involves the climate

We are giants when it comes to the production of oil and gas and we are participating in the race to increase production to compensate for the loss of Russian, fossil energy.

Norway is a part of the Arctic, where a temperature rise could have dramatic effects.

In addition, we are one of the world’s richest countries, and therefore also able to, if we want, shoulder parts of the bill for poor countries.

Ambitious aims

In sum, this is a part of the government’s new climate ambitions, as they were presented the other day. Nor is Norway not content to stand by its previous commitments or aims. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced that emissions are to be cut by 55 percent. Not 40 percent as was decided a few years ago, nor 50 percent as was determined in 2020, but 55 percent. The cuts are constantly compared with emissions as they were in 1990.

It is ambitious, especially since we have only been able to reduce emissions by 4,7 percent since 1990. It took us 30 years to cut these measly five percent. For the next seven years, i.e. until 2030, we are, according to the plan, cutting the remaining 50 percent.

In other words, we are to reduce emissions twice as much every year for the next seven years as we have been able to reduce the last 30 years. It almost becomes a trifle to remind us that the reductions in the last year are largely due to the fact that production on the gas plant on Melkøya in Northern Norway was closed due to a fire.

The government’s ambition is as easy to applaud as the means to achieve the aims are hard to find. Much is about electrifying the oil and gas industry, a move that in sum only moves the emissions out of Norway and into other countries.

A lot is also about financing climate measures in developing countries.

Of course, I do not know who the Norwegian prime minister will be in 2030, but unfortunately, I feel quite certain that it will be a prime minister who, with rhetorical tricks, will explain to us why the ambitions of the climate summit in 2022 could not be realized.