Ukraine live briefing: Battle to win back Russian-controlled Kherson imminent





Kherson — the only regional capital that Russia has captured since its invasion — may soon be retaken by Ukrainian forces, with Russian troops seemingly poised for a complete withdrawal in what would mark another significant setback for the Kremlin. Millions of Ukrainians are without electricity after Russian strikes damaged the country’s energy infrastructure, raising fears that the outages could lead to the loss of heat during the bitter winter.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

4. From our correspondents

Why Putin will fight for Kherson: Fresh water and land bridge to Crimea. Here in the muddy coastal region of Kherson, soldiers are readying for what may become the biggest battle of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, and perhaps the single best test of whether Moscow ends up winning any significant territory from its invasion or is forced to retreat empty-handed.

Ukrainian officials have signaled that an assault on Kherson city could be imminent. Russia, however, has shown no indication that it is willing to give up the city, or the broader Kherson region, which carries enormous strategic and political importance for the Kremlin, writes The Post’s Michael Miller.