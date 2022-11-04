Vacaville girls tennis sinks Vista del Lago in section quarterfinals

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville High School girls tennis team kept its unbeaten streak alive Wednesday and rolled past Vista del Lago to a 6-3 win in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II quarterfinals in Folsom.

No. 5 Vacaville is 18-0 overall and will play at top-seed Woodcreek on Monday.

Gabriella Perry, Victoria Silva, Lily Holman and Alexis Gormley all won singles matches in straight sets. The doubles teams of Ayanna Gentry-Reese Hsiao and Ava Sheppard-Ella Aguirre also came away with wins. Sheppard and Aguirre did so by winning a third set tiebreak.

Related